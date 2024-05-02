1 in 3 women reported canceling vacation and travel plans, while over half are struggling in their sex lives

PHILADELPHIA, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LevLane Advertising, one of Philadelphia’s oldest independent full-service advertising agencies, today released the findings of a women’s health survey exploring the impact of gynecological conditions on the lives of 1,000 American women.

Of the 30% of women who said they had canceled travel or vacation plans due to gynecological conditions – the top conditions leading to cancellations were premenstrual/period symptoms (28%), urinary tract infections (UTI) (21%) and menopause (10%).

The poll, which was commissioned by LevLane and conducted by OnePoll, a leading market research company, examines the ways endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, premenstrual syndrome, UTIs, endometriosis, menopause and other conditions affect women’s social lives, sex lives, careers and vacation plans.

Over 45% of respondents said they were forced to call out of work due to a women’s health issue, and 44% said they had to cancel a date or miss a social event.

“Millions of women silently struggle every day with gynecological conditions, some as common as PMS and UTIs,” said Liz Weir, chief marketing officer at LevLane. “There’s a real need for greater awareness, understanding and support for women’s health issues that profoundly impact their quality of life, from personal relationships to professional aspirations.”

When it comes to sex, 52% of women polled said pain, discomfort or complications from PMS, UTIs, menopause and other women’s health conditions had caused a lack of sex drive (51%), anxiety (41%), depression (38%), trouble/difficulty orgasming (24%), feeling ignored (14%) and feeling stigmatized (6%). Baby boomers and Generation X, in particular, reported more impact on their sex lives compared to other generations.

Additional poll findings:

On support gaps:

Mental wellness (21%) and sexual health/STDs (8%) were areas where respondents felt the least supported/heard.

Baby boomers expressed feeling unsupported in menstrual care, while millennials feel unsupported in mental wellness.

On missing work:

Reasons for absence : Premenstrual/Period symptoms (26%), UTIs (18%) and endometriosis (6%) were common causes for missing work.

: Premenstrual/Period symptoms (26%), UTIs (18%) and endometriosis (6%) were common causes for missing work. Generational trends: Millennials and Generation X showed higher work absence rates than other generations.

On travel and vacation:

Baby boomers had the highest cancellation rate due to gynecological conditions, while Generation Z had the lowest.

On knowledge gaps in women’s health:

Knowledge gaps : Women feel the least educated on ongoing symptoms related to endometriosis (16%) and mental wellness (18%).

: Women feel the least educated on ongoing symptoms related to endometriosis (16%) and mental wellness (18%). Age-based insights: Millennials and Generation X felt less educated on post-partum care, while the Silent Generation respondents felt less educated in sexual health/STDs.

Survey methodology

This random double-opt-in survey of 1,000 American women was commissioned by LevLane between April 12 and April 16, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership in the American Association for Public Opinion Research ( AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research ( ESOMAR ).

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is a full-service independent advertising agency headquartered in Philadelphia that has been building brands people love for nearly 40 years. The award-winning agency integrates traditional creative expertise with cutting-edge digital capabilities in its menu of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), programmatic media, strategy, creative and branding, media and analytics, social media, content marketing, and public relations.

For more information about LevLane and its capabilities, connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lauren Stralo

Director, PR

[email protected]

484-747-0172

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afcc9f35-442d-4f3b-aef3-f72bcbc18482