National PR Firm Gregory FCA Named Agency of Record for OZOP Surgical

WARWICK, NY., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ozop Surgical Corp. (OZSC), (“Ozop” or the “Company”), today announced it has engaged Gregory FCA as its public relations agency of record. This new relationship comes as OZOP Surgical prepares to close its acquisition of Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI). The Company engaged Gregory FCA to promote its leading custom high power solutions in use by the world’s largest militaries, defense contractors, and industrial companies.

“We see an opportunity to share our story as our company enters a new phase of growth,” says Catherine Chis, President of PCTI. “We sought a partner that can easily communicate our technical story into something that’s understood by a range of stakeholders. Gregory FCA’s demonstrated success in managing communications and clearly articulating shareholder value on behalf of manufacturers and technology companies was a natural fit for our plans.”

PCTI designs, develops and manufactures standard and custom power electronic solutions. A certified DBE Woman-Owned business, PCTI has served the growing demand for power electronics in the highest power ranges since 1991. Customers include the U.S. Military, and many of the world’s largest industrial manufacturers.

“PCTI is a classic example of an innovative and successful U.S. manufacturer that is using its proven technology to pave a path for the future of global energy needs,” says Gregory Matusky, President and CEO of Gregory FCA. “The company carved out a unique position to power essential sectors like military, transportation, energy, industry, and more with their custom solutions. Catherine clearly has the vision to lead as energy storage, renewable energy, and other markets present new opportunities for PCTI.”

About Ozop Surgical Corp.

Ozop Surgical, Corp. (www.ozopsurgical.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes innovative endoscopic instruments, surgical implants, instrumentation, devices and related technologies, focused on spine, neurological and pain management procedures and specialties. Our focus is on economically disrupting the market with clinically equivalent or superior existing and new products resulting in immediate and significant savings for providers, payors and consumers.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

About Gregory FCA

Gregory FCA is one of the nation’s largest independent public relations agencies with clients worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gregory FCA tells stories in ways that grow enterprises.

