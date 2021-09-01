National Recovery Month: Interest in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy to Treat Addiction Grows as Substance Abuse Skyrockets Amidst Backdrop of Pandemic

Psychable Online Community Connects Those Seeking Treatment with Knowledgeable Psychedelic Professionals in a Trusted and Safe Space

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a staggering 59% increase in diagnoses in 2020, substance abuse is one of the largest – and most silent – pandemics affecting Americans. This National Recovery Month, acknowledged every September, Psychable , the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy, is committed to educating Americans about treatment and mental health services and assisting those with mental and substance abuse disorders live healthy and rewarding lives.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after treatments to aid with substance abuse disorders. Research shows that psychedelic-assisted therapy has serious potential to treat addictive disorders. A recent survey in which 343 people with alcohol abuse problems who took either LSD or psilocybin outside a clinical setting found that 83 percent no longer met clinical criteria for alcohol use disorder within three months of their psychedelic experiences.

Combining Western medicine with indigenous practices and wisdom, this healing speciality is significantly adding practitioners across the US, gaining interest among candidates and growing support for legalization in State legislatures. The increase in interest in psychedelic-assisted therapy has resulted in the need for education on these types of holistic health treatment options, as well as resources to safely connect clients to practitioners.

Enter Psychable , the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community for people who are interested in legally exploring or offering psychedelic-assisted therapy. Candidates looking for treatment and practitioners will find support for every stage of the psychedelic journey through the Psychable community at www.Psychable.com .

“Substance abuse is a complicated medical condition with deep ripples, not only impacting the person with the disorder but also the people around them, most often the people they love the most,” said Jemie Sae Koo, Co-Founder and CEO of Psychable. “We’re incredibly encouraged by enhanced research that illustrates the transformative and healing potential of psychedelics to treat substance abuse, and are passionate about our mission to connect those seeking healing with trusted practitioners who can compassionately assist them in their journeys.”

Psychable was founded by serial entrepreneurs Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, a pair united in a belief that psychedelics can provide meaningful and transformative treatments for not only those struggling with a myriad of ailments, but also those looking to transform their lives for the better. With both having transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine that led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy, they’ve curated a team of experts with deep experience to lead the Psychable community to support all phases of the journey from information to integration.

Psychable is the holistic solution for connecting psychedelic-assisted therapy practitioners with candidates seeking services. The platform streamlines the research period for candidates by offering filters for search including geolocation, treatment type, training or credentials, and other preferences to match with practitioners of their choosing. A true one-stop community for discovering and booking psychedelic-assisted treatments, Psychable’s network that allows practitioners and patients to communicate directly with one another to discuss the best possible treatment plans and allows users to share recommendations and reviews of practitioners. Psychable also hosts an extensive library of proprietary, medically reviewed articles on all aspects of psychedelics as part of its mission to continue to inform and educate the world about the power of psychedelics as part of holistic health.

Psychable is open to all those who seek information on psychedelic-assisted therapy and practitioners who can help. For more information, to create your profile or secure your listing, please visit www.Psychable.com . Follow along via social media on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Psychable

Psychable is the #1 most trusted and comprehensive online community connecting those who would like to legally explore the healing power of psychedelics with medically and peer-reviewed practitioners. The community offers support for those seeking information, current patients and practitioners wherever they are in their journey with psychedelic-assisted therapy. Our mission is to transform the lives of millions of people suffering with conditions such as depression, PTSD and addiction by connecting them to psychedelic-based treatments, including integration, psychedelic-assisted therapy and retreats. Psychable was launched in 2021 by Jemie Sae Koo and Matt Zemon, successful entrepreneurs whose transformative experiences with psychedelic medicine led them to each pursue a Master of Science Degree in Psychology with a focus on Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy. The platform is supported by a passionate team of experts in psychology, business, medicine, and law. For more information on our mission and community, visit https://psychable.com/ , or follow us on Linkedin , Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook .