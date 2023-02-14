LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the fourth quarter and calendar year 2022.

Regarding the Company’s 2022 annual performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from core offerings, including our Human Understanding Program, resulting in 7% year-over-year revenue growth, partially offset by the phase out of our Canadian operations and other non-core offerings. Adoption of the Human Understanding Program has continued to increase with recent new client additions including St. Bernards Healthcare, Longstreet Clinic, and Legacy Community Health. In addition, we are proud to have recently received the Best in KLAS 2023 Award for Patient Experience Improvement. This recognition affirms our leadership position and focus on transforming the healthcare industry with a human-first approach.”

The Company’s Board of Directors maintained its capital allocation priorities of funding innovation and growth investments, including merger and acquisition activity as well as internal projects, shareholder dividends and share repurchases during 2022. For the full year, the Company funded $12.2 million for innovation and growth, $21.0 million for dividend payments, and $27.6 million for share repurchases.

Related to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, other expense increased primarily due to a $2.6 million reclassification of the cumulative translation adjustment into earnings from the substantial liquidation of our investment in our Canadian subsidiary.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.27 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $1.27 for the year ended December 31, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $1.46 for the year ended December 31, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2022 fourth quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/759565253 on February 15, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.





NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 38,144 $ 38,298 $ 151,568 $ 147,954 Operating expenses: Direct 13,987 14,167 57,049 52,350 Selling, general and administrative 10,541 9,901 42,699 38,960 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,375 1,357 5,277 6,374 Total operating expenses 25,903 25,425 105,025 97,684 Operating income 12,241 12,873 46,543 50,270 Other income (expense): Interest income 134 4 168 14 Interest expense (286 ) (399 ) (1,209 ) (1,667 ) Reclassification of cumulative translation into earnings (2,569 ) — (2,569 ) — Other, net (49 ) 13 (118 ) 4 Total other income (expense) (2,770 ) (382 ) (3,728 ) (1,649 ) Income before income taxes 9,471 12,491 42,815 48,621 Provision for income taxes 2,830 2,858 11,015 11,155 Net income $ 6,641 $ 9,633 $ 31,800 $ 37,466 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 1.28 $ 1.47 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.38 $ 1.27 $ 1.46 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding: Basic 24,648 25,419 24,922 25,422 Diluted 24,775 25,597 25,052 25,640

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,026 $ 54,361 Accounts receivable, net 14,461 13,728 Other current assets 4,229 5,618 Total current assets 43,716 73,707 Property and equipment, net 17,248 12,391 Goodwill 61,614 61,614 Other, net 7,883 9,828 Total assets $ 130,461 $ 157,540 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs $ 4,491 $ 4,278 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,136 7,393 Accrued compensation 4,551 7,139 Deferred revenue 15,198 17,213 Dividends payable 2,956 3,044 Other current liabilities 1,085 1,321 Total current liabilities 33,417 40,388 Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 17,690 22,269 Other non-current liabilities 7,321 9,546 Total liabilities 58,428 72,203 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,628,173 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 175,453 173,942 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (25,184 ) (36,112 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment — (2,375 ) Treasury stock (78,267 ) (50,149 ) Total shareholders’ equity 72,033 85,337 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 130,461 $ 157,540

Contact: Kevin R. Karas

Chief Financial Officer

402-475-2525