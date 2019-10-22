National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

Lincoln, Nebraska, Oct. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2019 third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. The Company’s results for the 2019 third quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2019. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/to3vagfu . The webcast will also be available for replay.

National Research Corporation, headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading provider of performance measurement, improvement services, and governance education to the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada.

CONTACT: Kevin Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525