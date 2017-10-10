National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Names Susan Crystal-Mansour Vice President of Program Impact

Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) has named Susan Crystal-Mansour, PhD, Vice President of Program Impact. In her new role, Mansour will lead the implementation and execution of the foundation’s portfolio of programs, including ProStart, Opportunity Youth, Military, Scholarships and Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship.

“Along with her strategic insight and passion for advancing the workforce, Susan brings a wealth of experience to the foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president, NRAEF. “She has played a key role in advancing the Foundation’s programs through her previous role at Westat and we look forward to her continuing to do so as a member of our team.”

Prior to joining the Foundation, Dr. Crystal-Mansour served as Director of Association Services at Westat, where she led a team of professionals serving associations and foundations by providing research and analysis, data collection, program design, stakeholder alignment and operation of strategic plans.

Dr. Crystal-Mansour received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Tufts University and her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Washington. She also is a member of the Research Committee of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE).

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation: As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2386ff2-96aa-4d55-9988-6d4d1307a3b5

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdf800d-4d14-45a4-9259-8f7290f8b627

CONTACT: Jasmine Jones National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation 202-315-4101 [email protected]