Breaking News
Home / Top News / National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Names Susan Crystal-Mansour Vice President of Program Impact

National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation Names Susan Crystal-Mansour Vice President of Program Impact

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 mins ago

Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) has named Susan Crystal-Mansour, PhD, Vice President of Program Impact. In her new role, Mansour will lead the implementation and execution of the foundation’s portfolio of programs, including ProStart, Opportunity Youth, Military, Scholarships and Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship.

“Along with her strategic insight and passion for advancing the workforce, Susan brings a wealth of experience to the foundation,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president, NRAEF. “She has played a key role in advancing the Foundation’s programs through her previous role at Westat and we look forward to her continuing to do so as a member of our team.” 

Prior to joining the Foundation, Dr. Crystal-Mansour served as Director of Association Services at Westat, where she led a team of professionals serving associations and foundations by providing research and analysis, data collection, program design, stakeholder alignment and operation of strategic plans.

Dr. Crystal-Mansour received her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Tufts University and her Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Washington. She also is a member of the Research Committee of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). 

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:  As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2386ff2-96aa-4d55-9988-6d4d1307a3b5

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bdf800d-4d14-45a4-9259-8f7290f8b627

CONTACT: Jasmine Jones
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
202-315-4101
[email protected]
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.