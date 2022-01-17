National Restoration Franchise BOR Adopts Albi as Their Technology Partner

Featured Image for Albiware Featured Image for Albiware

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albiware Inc. (Albi) & Best Option Restoration (BOR) announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic technology partnership. Albi will serve as the CRM & Job Management system for all of BOR’s franchises nationwide.

Albiware’s all-in-one restoration job management solution will equip Best Option Restoration with the ability to see advanced reports on how franchises are performing. It will also equip franchisees with all the tools they need to produce more jobs and get paid faster such as: project tracking, financial reports, field documentation, moisture mapping, document signing, equipment tracking, VOIP phone system, automation, and much more.

“Best Option Restoration puts a strong emphasis on utilizing leading technology in all aspects of our business, from thermal technology in drying, to the most advanced restoration job management software in the industry,” said Kyle Chiasson, spokesperson for Best Option Restoration. Kyle continued to talk about why BOR chose Albi, saying “After researching all market offerings, we have found Albi to be the best fit both short term, and are extremely excited about the long term innovation and overall direction of the company!“

“We’re extremely excited to have the BOR team onboard! They have impressed us as a franchise network with the amount of support and training they offer their franchisees and adoption of modern day practices,” said Alex Duta, founder of Albiware. He continued, saying, “At Albi, our mission is to empower restoration contractors to embrace existing and innovative technology by making it simple and accessible. Our customers are the restoration contractors that desire innovation and challenge the status quo, like BOR!“

About Albi: Albi is a restoration job management platform built for the future by restoration contractors. They help restoration contractors complete more jobs and get paid faster. More information can be found at www.albiware.com

About BOR: One of the top 10 franchises to open in 2021 per The Franchise Universe, BOR is a trusted national leader in the disaster restoration industry. BOR performs major restoration and remediation services such as water, mold, sewage, and fire damage. Their certified technicians combine courtesy with professionalism to make your property look and feel like home again. BOR franchises are true professionals at mitigating losses of all types and bringing an end to a bad day. www.borestoration.com

