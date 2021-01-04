National Seating & Mobility Announces New Regional Area Director in Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the selection of Rick Nori as Regional Area Director of Canada. Nori is the former Vice President and General Manager of KiMobility Canada, a key supplier partner to NSM.

“Rick is a well-respected industry veteran who will be a key contributor to shaping the future of our growing Canada business,” said Bill Mixon, CEO. “We are grateful for KiMobility’s accommodation during this transition, and look forward to supporting Rick in his efforts to oversee and amplify NSM’s presence throughout Canada.”

Nori has 32 years of experience in the complex rehab and HME industries in sales and senior management positions. As Regional Area Director, he will lead branch operations throughout Canada. Nori will replace Darryl Mackie, who is retiring at the end of January.

“As a former supplier partner, I have a great appreciation for NSM’s client-centered mission and commitment to innovation,” said Nori. “I am proud to be a part of this mission and look forward to leading the company’s operations and ongoing expansion in Canada.”

About National Seating & Mobility

For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

