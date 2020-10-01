National Seating & Mobility Becomes Largest CRT Service Provider with Acquisition of Travis Medical

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s leading complex rehabilitation technology (CRT), mobility and accessibility solutions expert, has acquired CRT provider Travis Medical Sales Corporation making NSM the largest and only collective provider of complete mobility solutions, from CRT and accessibility to service and supplies, nationwide.

Travis Medical, established in 1989 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, is the parent company of American Seating & Mobility, Mobility Solutions Inc. and Allumed, Inc. The acquisition includes 27 locations in 23 markets, 11 of which are new markets for NSM, across the Pacific Northwest and in Texas, Oklahoma and Florida. More than 270 Travis Medical employees will join the NSM team to continue to serve clients in these areas. This investment by NSM expands the company’s reach and breadth of CRT and disposable supplies supporting independence for individuals with disabilities and mobility challenges.

“We are proud to announce the acquisition of Travis Medical,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “As the third largest company in the industry, Travis Medical has an outstanding reputation and proven history as a passionate provider of medical equipment. Our companies share a mission-driven, client-centric culture. The scale and efficiencies created through this purchase as well as the combination of our business segments allows us to further strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve.”

Chris Yule, current Travis Medical CEO, will be joining the NSM executive team as the Senior Vice President of Payer Relations and Government Affairs. He will also take the helm as the new president of the National Coalition for Assistive and Rehab Technology (NCART) for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. NCART is a national association of suppliers and manufacturers of CRT products and services.

“As a successful and experienced provider in the CRT space, we have had a lot of interest from prospective buyers in recent years,” said Yule. “Because our culture and client focus are foundational to our business, it was imperative that we chose a partner that aligns with our culture, our values and our vision for the future. NSM checked all the boxes. Coming together with this like-minded industry leader unifies our vision and allows us to truly bring the highest level of expertise and service to our clients.”

NSM has vast experience with integrating acquired organizations and placing a top priority on caring for clients and facilitating a proper transition for employees. The integration process will occur over time to ensure a smooth transition.

