National Seating & Mobility CEO Bill Mixon Receives Patriot Award

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, announced that Bill Mixon, NSM CEO, has been named a recipient of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s (ESGR) Patriot Award.

“I am honored to receive ESGR’s Patriot Award,” Mixon said. “As a veteran, it is of the utmost importance that NSM is committed to supporting those who serve this country. The freedom and opportunities we have are possible because of the sacrifices our service members have made in the past and make every day.”

The Patriot Award honors individual supervisors who have directly supported Service members and their families through actions such as allowing flexible schedules, providing time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed. Supervisors must be nominated by an employee serving in the Guard or Reserve or the spouse of a Guard or Reserve member. 

Mixon credits his service as an officer and helicopter pilot in the United States Army for his leadership skills, approach and philosophy.

“The skills and talents of NSM team members who are service members enriches our company and strengthens our mission,” added Mixon. “I respect their dedication to serve our clients and this country.”

In 2020, ESGR received more than 7,500 Patriot Award nominations. The ESGR awards program, which consists of seven awards, is designed to recognize employers for creating work environments that develop and support employees who serve in the Guard or Reserve. 

 

About National Seating & Mobility
For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

About ESGR
ESGR, a Department of Defense program, was established in 1972 to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers and to assist in the resolution of conflicts arising from an employee’s military commitment. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,300 volunteers in 54 committees located across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam-CNMI (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Volunteers, hailing from small business and industry, government, education, and prior military service bring a vast wealth of experience to assist in serving employers, Service members, and their families. Together with Headquarters ESGR staff and a small cadre of support staff for each State Committee, volunteers work to promote and enhance employer support for military service in the Guard and Reserve.

