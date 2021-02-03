National Seating & Mobility Partners with LUCI to Expand Access to Smart Technology Platform for Power Wheelchairs Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, is partnering with LUCI to distribute the first-of-its-kind smart technology platform giving power wheelchair users unparalleled stability, security and connectivity. NSM will work closely with LUCI to expand access to the new technology, making it available to wheelchair users through their 170 locations nationwide.

“LUCI’s advanced technology and innovative design ensure safer navigation and greater mobility for our clients,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “We are proud to partner with the LUCI team on the national distribution of this revolutionary product.”

LUCI is a hardware/software platform that fits onto an existing power wheelchair and utilizes a patented sensor-fusion safety system combining data from cameras, ultrasonics and radar into a single, 360-degree view of the world. The technology works with a chair user’s steering inputs and reaction times to create a customized, safer driving experience, providing collision avoidance, drop-off protection and anti-tipping alerts. LUCI also provides cloud-based communication and alerts via a MyLuci portal, available to users in the Apple and Google Play app stores. The portal allows riders to view their data and share select information such as location and low battery notifications with trusted family, friends and caregivers.

“We are excited to bring this advanced technology to our ATPs and clients,” said Darren Lowman, NSM Chief Supply Chain Officer. “LUCI’s cutting-edge sensor technology interfaces with the wheelchair control system to not only provide a safer driving experience for existing users, but also open the door to powered mobility for those who may have historically been limited to manual or attendant controlled systems, ultimately transforming the level of mobility and independence for these users.”

The LUCI team spent over two and a half years in development, logged more than 40,000 hours of user testing, filed 18 patents, and partnered with clinical professionals in creating the device. It was introduced this summer.

“NSM’s national, growing footprint and experienced network of ATPs will help bring LUCI’s technology to wheelchair users across the country,” said LUCI CEO and co-founder Barry Dean. “We look forward to working together to ensure safety, solve daily challenges and offer greater independence for wheelchair users.”

For more information about LUCI, visit: luci.com .

About National Seating & Mobility

For more than 25 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 180 locations, experts and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

About LUCI

Based in Nashville, with R&D headquarters in Denver, LUCI was founded by Barry and Jered Dean, brothers who were driven to innovate from personal experience, and committed to create change for people living with disabilities. LUCI has received the following industry accolades: TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2020, Popular Science “Best of What’s New, featuring 100 greatest inventions, a CES Award of 2020 and Mobility Management magazine’s Product Award. Learn more at LUCI.com.

