National security hawks are raising alarms that Congress’ defense spending plan could hamper U.S. military advancement and leave the country more vulnerable against adversaries like China.
The defense appropriations bill was unveiled as part of a larger $1.2 trillion spending package aimed at funding roughly 70% of the federal government. Defense spending accounts for $886 billion, about a 3% increase from fiscal year 2023.
Lawmakers in both the House and Senate argued that the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Energy agency announces $475M in funding for clean energy projects on mine land sites - March 21, 2024
- National security hawks warn Congress throwing Pentagon ‘under the bus’ with ‘inadequate’ spending bump - March 21, 2024
- Hillary Clinton wades into crucial battleground Senate race that could determine balance of power - March 21, 2024