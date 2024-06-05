EXCLUSIVE: A former White House physician-turned-Republican lawmaker says President Biden’s mental fitness is a matter of “national security”
“The article’s just documenting what I’ve been saying all along: he’s not fit to be the commander-in-chief,” Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. “He’s got significant issues, he shouldn’t have the job. You know, it’s a national s
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Republicans refer Hunter Biden, James Biden for criminal prosecution amid impeachment inquiry - June 5, 2024
- ‘National security issue’: Ex-WH doctor raises alarms on Biden’s mental health after bombshell report - June 5, 2024
- Dems in hot seat for alleged ethics violations over Alito recusal demands - June 5, 2024