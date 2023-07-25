EDMOND, Okla., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neighborhood Servies Corporation (NSC), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Oklahoma City Metro area, recently stepped in to help students at Edmond’s Ida Freeman Elementary School. The school currently does not have a functioning Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) due to parent work schedules. Many of the students also live in food-challenged households, so NSC team members collected donations to benefit those who might otherwise go without. The donations were used to provide the children with food items and other healthy afternoon snacks to help maximize their energy, focus and creativity during the school’s testing week.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House, among others.

“A fundamental goal of our company is to improve quality of life for the communities in which we work and live,” said Neighborhood Services Corporation Branch President Sarah Henrici. “Children are our most precious resource and our hope for the future. Helping them succeed is a key building block and we are proud to play a role in that process.”

