Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / National Study Confirms Effectiveness of New Tools for Standardizing Estrogen Receptor Testing

National Study Confirms Effectiveness of New Tools for Standardizing Estrogen Receptor Testing

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

Results to be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boston Cell Standards, announced today that it will present the results of a Canadian national study that tested the first system of reference materials for standardization of estrogen receptor (ER) testing for breast cancer. The study is being presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, which takes place virtually December 8 – 11.

As many previously published studies have demonstrated, high variability exists in the performance of ER testing when comparing different laboratories. For the first time, however, this new study also included immunohistochemistry (IHC) calibrators that defined a clear unit of measure—molecules of ER per cell. Using these first units of measure, traceable to a NIST standard, analytical sensitivities of individual ER assays were quantified. These new testing tools clearly demonstrated a defined analytic sensitivity threshold at which ER testing becomes suboptimal, missing most weakly positive cases. Although all the clinical ramifications of this threshold cannot be known without further studies, the new measurement tool provides critical information that can be used to track variability among laboratories, reagent lots, and even day-to-day runs, potentially lowering error rates in IHC laboratories. Termed “IHCalibrators,” these new tools were developed by Boston Cell Standards in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). They are the first of their kind in the immunohistochemistry (IHC) industry.

The study was performed by the Canadian Immunohistochemistry Quality Control (CIQC) program. CIQC offered Canadian ER testing laboratories the opportunity to test 80 different breast cancer patient samples, as a check to verify that they obtain the correct answers. Also included were the new reference materials, capable of measuring the laboratory’s analytical sensitivity of their ER test. The performance of the new tool was correlated with the laboratory’s ability to accurately distinguish positive and negative patient samples.  

“The new tool showed a highly significant positive correlation between measured analytical sensitivity of the laboratories’ ER IHC tests with their ability to identify tumors that express low levels of estrogen receptor,” said Dr. Emina Torlakovic, Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon, SK, who directed the study. “While breast cancer patients with ER-high positive tumors would receive the correct test result and treatment irrespective of the measured analytical sensitivity, breast cancer patients with ER-low positive tumors had widely varying test results that depended on the laboratory’s test sensitivity.” Dr. Torlakovic continued. “The study did not directly examine the tests and treatments in the 80 different cases. However, the varying survey results would be expected to lead to different treatment decisions, depending on the laboratory performing the test.”

Dr. Steven Bogen, President and CEO of Boston Cell Standards, which developed the analytical tools said, “Traceability of measurement to a higher order reference is the standard of practice in all other types of clinical laboratory testing but has never before been feasible for immunohistochemistry testing. We expect its availability will lead to significant improvements in immunohistochemistry test accuracy and reproducibility. The data presented in the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium validate the reference materials for standardizing ER testing in the diagnosis of breast cancer.”

About Boston Cell Standards

Boston Cell Standards is the first and only company to develop and manufacture standardized reference materials in the immunohistochemistry industry. Its mission is to improve patient outcomes by ensuring that immunohistochemistry test results are accurate and reproducible regardless of where or when tests are performed. Laboratory reference materials are essential for that purpose. We bring together outstanding physicians, scientists, and staff in a creative and supportive environment with the goal of spurring groundbreaking advances that can be applied to the laboratory setting. For more information, visit http://bostoncellstandards.com/.

CONTACT: Media Contact

Tim Walsh

617.512.1641

[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.