National Telemedicine Company Launches DocTalkGo Platform With Licensed Medical Experts On-Demand

Washington, DC, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The sole telemedicine weight loss entity in the U.S. has now launched its DocTalkGo platform which will treat a wide-range of conditions via virtual doctors, specialists, and nurses. Telemedicine is a rapidly-growing industry that allows patients and doctors to connect on a remote basis for diagnosis, treatment, and management of an increasing number of health conditions ranging from acne treatment, to weight loss, to birth control and much more. Telemedicine-based health systems provide unparalleled convenience, eliminating the need for in-person visits, long wait times, access to doctors and nurses outside of typical office hours, and reduced costs for both doctors and patients.

DocTalkGo is a HIPPA compliant entity with years of experience in the telemedicine/telehealth field. Patients can have medications prescribed and shipped to their home or office via partnered pharmacies for convenience and privacy. A short list of medical conditions DocTalkGo’s remote service provides treatment for includes acute care and long term management of dermatology and skin disorders, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity treatment, anemia, infections, STD treatment, hormone replacement therapy, and cardiovascular disease interventions.

Telemedicine provider consults with patients are done so either video or phone after the patient has completed their online health screening and consent forms. The type of consultation depends if a physical exam is required, if yes, then not appropriate for telemedicine. However, many health issues and disease management can easily be taken care of by a doctor remotely.

DocTalkGo is a third party, telemedicine healthcare provider entity providing care nationwide. With a team of doctors and providers, DocTalkGo is available to individuals and families 7 days/week, expanded hours. Same-day, timely consultations always available.

DocTalkGo has incorporated a healthcare algorithm that helps guide the individual through a healthcare screening of questions to determine if that specific healthcare condition or disease management issue is appropriate for telemedicine care or should be directed back to an in-person doctor visit.

DocTalkGo healthcare providers are able to do nationwide laboratory testing and prescription submission to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

CONTACT: Julie Wright DocTalkGo 760-659-3890 [email protected]