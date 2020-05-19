NATIONAL VETERAN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) LAUNCHES 50 STATE MANAGER AND ROTC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMS

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) “Changing How American Businesses Perceive Veteran Owned Companies.”

Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Program Manager of the 50 State Manager and ROTC Scholarship Programs

Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, National Veteran Business Development Council

Detroit, MI, May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ROTC Annual Scholarship and 50 State Manager Programs were developed by The National Veteran Business Development Council to invest in our future leaders and show appreciation to those currently enrolled in an ROTC program. NVBDC Board Member Mr. Sid Taylor is the Program Manager of the 50 State and ROTC Scholarship Programs.

ROTC SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM AWARDEES:

WEST VIRGINIA SCHOLARSHIP AWARDEE

Congratulations to ROTC Cadet Nicholas Grant Joynes for being the NVBDC West Virginia Scholarship Winner.

MICHIGAN SCHOLARSHIP AWARDEE

Congratulations to ROTC Cadet Cerinity Crenshaw for being the NVBDC Michigan Scholarship Winner.

NEW JERSEY SCHOLARSHIP AWARDEE

Congratulations to Cadet Major Carmen Figueroa for being the NVBDC New Jersey Scholarship Winner.

National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is committed to creating opportunities for Service Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses with the development of our certification, mentoring program, and business networking services.

NVBDC promotes the value proposition to include certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) in diversity and inclusion procurement practices and policies of corporations through networking events, educational sessions, 1:1 matchmaking, mentoring programs, and on-site training.

We recognized the path starts for SD/VOBs by building wealth for themselves, their families, and their communities.

The ROTC Scholarship program was established to invest in our future leaders and show appreciation to those currently enrolled in ROTC and JROTC Programs in various U.S. High schools and Colleges.

“The introduction of this program is another significant enhancement to NVBDC’s dedication to Vets Helping Vets,” said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, National Veteran Business Development Council.

We designed the ROTC Annual Scholarship and 50 State Manager Programs to extend the reach and exposure of our value to those who may not be aware of the National Veteran Business Development Council. The ultimate goal is to raise funds, identify ROTC recipients and award them scholarships. The basis of the program is to reach every community in the United States to identify and engage corporate partners, business colleagues and individuals to become more involved with our Veteran Community.

A vital part of the program is the concept of “For Those Who Served and Now Giving Back,” providing our Veterans a platform to engage with our younger generation and showing them the value of service to our country and each other. The scholarship provides funds to an individual within a Veteran family who is enrolled in a ROTC program while attending a High School or Higher Education Institution.

NVBDC also recognizes the added value to promote bringing SD/VOBs and Supplier Diversity Professionals together to establish business relationships and promote diversity, inclusion, and equity. Overall, NVBDC’s new 50 State manager program was developed to emphasize national participation benefiting those young patriots that demonstrate their commitment to serving America.

NVBDC’s Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

Any questions go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED

