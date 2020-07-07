NATIONAL VETERANS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) ANNOUNCES LIEUTENANT COLONEL (RET) KATHRYN POYNTON TO JOIN NVBDC ADVISORY BOARD

Serving as the National Director of Events for “Hiring Our Heroes” and with over 32 years of military service in staff positions for the National Guard Bureau and U.S. Army, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton is a great addition to NVBDC’s Advisory Board

Brigadier General (Ret) Richard Miller, President, National Veteran Business Development Council: Important to the NVBDC mission that we appoint our advisors with the right knowledge, a proven track record, and a connection with major corporations to achieve our goals to help our certified Veteran business owners. One of our objectives for 2020 was to find and appoint U.S. Military Veterans with a strong business background to our board. Kathy Poynton previously worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the National Director of Event Operations & Specialty Events, Hiring Our Heroes. Where she created, organized, and executed Veteran hiring events stateside and overseas. She supervised and mentored a team of seven event planners that executed over 1,100 hiring events resulting in employment of 31,000 veterans nationwide. Kathy brings the skills and experience we have been looking for to realize our future objectives.

Detroit, MI, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is “Changing How American Businesses Perceive Veteran Owned Companies.” Senior leadership is the organization’s foundation for accelerating programs and mentorships and increasing corporate relationship opportunities for NVBDC certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). The NVBDC Advisory Board is a diverse and inclusive group of high-level men and women involved with procurement and supplier diversity programs from various businesses to support our Officers and Board of Directors.

The National Veterans Business Development Council addressed the need to identify and certify both Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs) of all sizes in the corporate marketplace. It is essential to maintain this mission for our Veterans while staying informed about our corporate members’ needs to help our executive team make organizational decisions. We are Vets helping Vets, supporting Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Business growth, and assisting our corporations in meeting their supplier diversity goals. It is essential for our Advisory Board, Officers and Board of Directors, to stay informed.

Kathy is a highly focused visionary with 25 + years of experience providing strategic management in operations, human resources, project and program management and employee development. Her career and extensive military experience seeded the knowledge she gained to oversee and direct multilevel, cross-functional initiatives. Her skills and lifetime achievements collectively bring an inspiring perspective to the National Veteran Business Development Advisory Board.

Early in Kathy’s career, her ambition set her on a path for high-level achievements. She spent the first 12 years of her military career as an enlisted soldier and achieved the rank of Sergeant. Kathy graduated from Officer Candidate School, where she was pinned 2LT she then received a Master’s in Public Administration from Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY. In 2003 she transferred to National Guard Bureau located in Washington, D.C. During her tenure at NGB, she served as the Active Guard and Reserve (AGR) policy section chief, Branch chief for the incentives branch, and promoted to Deputy Division Chief for the Education, Incentives and Employment Division.

Kathy was with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the National Director of Event Operations & Specialty Events, Hiring Our Heroes, located in Washington D.C. Kathy has also developed initiatives and communications strategies to assist transitioning service members, and veterans to find meaningful employment; this led her to become the spokesperson for the Hiring Our Heroes program at military and community events. The National Veteran Business Development Council’s motto is Vets Helping Vets, and our Advisory Board needs to have representation from individuals who have direct experience working to support, promote and helping our Veterans. “Kathy is an excellent addition to the NVBDC Advisory Board and will help considerably with her knowledge and experience on all National Veteran Business Development Council programs” said Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO.

NVBDC’s Mission:

NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

Any questions go to: www.nvbdc.org

CONTACT: Keith King, Founder & CEO National Veteran Business Development Council