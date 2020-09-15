NATIONAL VETERANS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL (NVBDC) INITIATES A NEW “MILITARY AND VETERAN ORGANIZATION TASK FORCE”

NVBDC leadership is expanding to bring organizations together whose purpose is to develop and promote the success and growth of Service Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses.

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Kathy Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force Kathy Poynton previously worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the National Director of Event Operations & Specialty Events, “Hiring Our Heroes”. Where she created, organized, and executed Veteran hiring events stateside and overseas. She supervised and mentored a team of seven event planners that have executed over 1,100 hiring events resulting in employment of 31,000 veterans nationwide. Kathy personally executed 147 hiring events. Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Kathy Poynton served over 32 years in service, over 24 of those years in active duty status. During her military career she has deployed to Honduras, Panama, Turkey, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Kathy received numerous awards during her service including Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Iraqi Campaign Medal.

The primary role of the NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. The NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization Task Force Director will engage, build, and lead the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards of the NVBDC program. Through the efforts of this Task Force and the team, NVBDC will collaborate and partner with strategic Military and Veteran organizations while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance both of our values and directives as Veteran business support agencies.

Detroit, MI, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Certification is the leading certification organization to ensure credible and reliable documentation exists of Veteran status, ownership and operational control. NVBDC has become recognized as the source for corporations seeking certified Service-Disabled/Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). Our organizational structure consists of the Board of Directors, Advisory Board, Officers and Staff, and is designed to bring diverse teams together to create a force that strengthens the visibility of Veteran business owners of all sizes in the corporate marketplace.

“Over the past seven years since we created the NVBDC we have seen limited efforts by the major Military Service Organizations (MSOs) and the Veteran service organizations (VSO’s) in trying to help our veteran business owners succeed. We have watched the launch of many government and educational programs designed to help Veterans learn to start and grow a business. Unfortunately, most of these efforts are directed towards doing business with the Federal Government and completely miss the much larger corporate market. The training programs are very beneficial but from our point of view, they stop way short of delivering the needed information to compete at the next level” said Keith King, NVBDC founder and CEO.

NVBDC is Vets helping Vets, and as we have established a strong foothold on the National/International stage, our leadership is expanding to identify, connect and partner with other organizations whose purpose is to help their members who may own a business to promote the success and growth of their service disabled and veteran-owned companies.

The primary role of the NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization Task Force is to focus on pursuing and achieving tactical and strategic objectives by partnering with organizations having equal goals to help Veteran Businesses. The NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization Task Force Director will engage, build, and lead the task force to extend the reach and understanding of corporate certification standards of the NVBDC program. Through the efforts of this Task Force and the team, NVBDC will collaborate and partner with strategic Military and Veteran organizations while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance both of our values and directives as Veteran business support agencies.

“NVBDC created the only acceptable veteran business certification program that meets the Billion Dollar Roundtable corporate certification standards. Standards that are much higher than Federal, State, and local government programs. To truly be able to bring the full market value of the corporate support our Veteran Business Owners have, we must plan, strategize and work with the leading military and veteran organizations that can help execute our plan by using their expertise and concentrated focus on this key economic opportunity,” Said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, National Veteran Business Development Council.

Choosing the right person for the director position was imperative to NVBDC’s organizational goals. Kathy Poynton previously worked with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation as the National Director of Event Operations & Specialty Events, “Hiring Our Heroes”. Where she created, organized, and executed Veteran hiring events stateside and overseas. She supervised and mentored a team of seven event planners that have executed over 1,100 hiring events resulting in employment of 31,000 veterans nationwide. Kathy personally executed 147 hiring events. “We are honored to have Kathy as the primary advocate for identifying and engaging with the leading military and Veteran organizations in her position with NVBDC as the Military and Veteran Organization task force Director” said Brigadier General (ret) Richard Miller, President, National Veteran Business Development Council.

Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Kathy Poynton served over 32 years in service, over 24 of those years in active duty status. During her military career she has deployed to Iraq, Honduras, Panama, Turkey, Kuwait, and Afghanistan. Kathy received numerous awards during her service including Bronze Star, Army Commendation Medal and Iraqi Campaign Medal. Kathy is a results-driven leader with experience providing strategic management in areas of operations, human resources, project and program management, and process improvement. Kathy has a Masters, in Public Administration, Marist College, Poughkeepsie, NY and is a graduate of Command and General Staff College.

Together, Kathy and the task force will promote Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs), especially businesses owned and operated by Service-Disabled Veterans (SD/VOBs) to national VSO and Military Service Organizations (MSOs). We believe the MSOs and VSOs can help their membership grow by being recognized as an advocate for their current and future members who are or will become business owners. The NVBDC views entrepreneurship as another form of employment and we believe that helping our veterans succeed in business helps them, their families, and the communities in which they reside. The NVBDC wants to work with the MSOs and VSOs who can help make this a reality for our veterans.

Kathy is excited to kick-start her plan and develop her role bringing these organizations together. Kathy initiated a soft launch of the NVBDC Task Force, before this announcement, and the feedback has been exceptional. She is already underway with 6 organizations starting the process of becoming involved to join together and establish the NVBDC Task Force. We have signed MOU’s from Women Veterans Empowered & Thriving, Warrior Women United, Veteran Business Network, The Rosie Network, InvestVets and The Women Veterans Alliance.

The very first organization to sign a MOU is The Women Veterans Alliance; A prime example of the NVBDC Task Force mission to connect with MVO/VSO organizations that have similar goals. The Women Veterans Alliance vision is to connect over 2 million Women Veterans (and supporters) globally for the purpose of sharing their gifts, talents, resources and experience. They are committed to creating a community that Equips, Empowers and Encourages women that have served our county with knowledge, resources, mentorship, and career opportunities to discover and fulfill their greatest potential.

National Veteran Business Development Council is devoted to increasing awareness, promoting Veteran-owned businesses of ALL SIZES in the corporate marketplace, reinforce the reliability of NVBDC Certification and bring the Veteran communities together.

NVBDC’s Mission:

The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.

Any questions go to: www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED National Veterans Business

Attachments

headshot

MVO Task Force Logo

CONTACT: Keith King, Founder & CEO National Veteran Business Development Council 313.446.6885 [email protected]