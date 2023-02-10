NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (“National Vision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EYE), an optical retailer. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased National Vision common stock between May 13, 2021 and May 9, 2022 (the “Class Period”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, the Company highlighted favorable financial and operating trends, repeatedly raising the Company’s guidance, claiming that the Company was skillfully navigating the pandemic and had largely avoided the labor disruptions that were impacting other retailers.

Further, the complaint alleges that unbeknownst to investors National Vision was struggling to retain and recruit critical healthcare staff sufficient to keep up with surging customer demand. Ultimately, National Vision allegedly failed to adequately address the Company’s retention and recruitment crisis, causing the Company to suffer a pronounced optometrist shortage by the first quarter of 2022, materially negatively impacting the Company’s financial and operational results and prospects.

On May 10, 2022, according to the complaint, National Vision issued deeply disappointing financial and operational results for its first fiscal quarter of 2022 and revealed “emerging constraints to exam capacity.”

Following the news, National Vision common stock fell $8.64 per share, about 26%, to close at $24.93 per share on May 10, 2022.

