Breaking News
Home / Top News / National Vision Welcomes Melissa Rasmussen as Chief Accounting Officer

National Vision Welcomes Melissa Rasmussen as Chief Accounting Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

DULUTH, Ga., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), one of the nation’s largest optical retailers providing quality, affordable eye care and eyewear, today announced that Melissa Rasmussen will join the company as Chief Accounting Officer, reporting to Chief Financial Officer Patrick Moore, effective July 29, 2019. Rasmussen will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company’s accounting function.

“We are excited to welcome Melissa to the National Vision team,” said Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer of National Vision. “She brings more than two decades of experience in management of accounting processes and controls, financial planning and execution, regulatory compliance and much more. Melissa will be a great addition to our finance and accounting team.”

Rasmussen comes to National Vision from Lexmark International, Inc., where she served most recently as Vice President and Corporate Controller. During her time with Lexmark, she held numerous finance and accounting leadership roles, including North America Controller, Global Consolidation Manager and Director of SEC Reporting and Consolidation, among others.

“I am delighted to join the team at National Vision,” said Rasmussen.  “National Vision is a mission-focused company with a long and successful trajectory of growth, and I look forward to bringing my skills to the team to help continue that success.”

Rasmussen will succeed Chris Beasley, Senior Vice President, Accounting and Controller, who is leaving the company to pursue other endeavors. Beasley will remain at National Vision for a period of time to help support Rasmussen’s transition into the role.

“We cannot thank Chris enough for the enormous contributions he made during his time at National Vision,” continued Moore. “His leadership, professionalism, and exemplary teamwork have made us a stronger, better company, and we are so grateful for his service. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

About National Vision Holdings, Inc.
National Vision Holdings, Inc. is one of the largest optical retail companies in the United States with more than 1,100 retail stores in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people by making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible, the company operates five retail brands: America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases, and several e-commerce websites, offering a variety of products and services for customers’ eye care needs. For more information, please visit www.nationalvision.com.

Media Contact:
Kristina Gross, National Vision, Inc.
[email protected]
(470) 448-2355

Investor Relations Contact:
David Mann, National Vision Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
(470) 448-2448

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.