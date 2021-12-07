Nationally Recognized Executives Join Witt O’Brien’s to Address Growing Demand for Infrastructure and Resilience Solutions

Witt O’Brien’s Witt O’Brien’s

WASHINGTON and LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Witt O’Brien’s, LLC, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., announced today the appointment of two veteran leaders to senior management roles in the Government Solutions practice. Steve Fruchtman joins as managing director of Readiness & Resilience, and Christian Montz, as managing director of Infrastructure Services.

Steve Fruchtman brings more than three decades of experience in pre-event preparedness, hazard mitigation, climate resilience, business/government continuity, and crisis management. He has supported several federal agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (“FEMA”), the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of State as well as state and local emergency management agencies nationwide. He has also served as Amtrak’s senior emergency manager and provided planning support and programmatic oversight to large universities, major stadiums, electric utility providers, rail and transit systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Christian Montz has more than twenty years’ experience in infrastructure resilience and post-disaster recovery programs. He has worked in the federal government and the private sector, bringing specialized expertise in both the design and the compliant implementation of complex, federally funded infrastructure programs. Christian has broad experience managing COVID-19 relief funds as well as FEMA and Housing and Urban Development recovery programs. Christian is a former presidential management fellow and a certified fraud examiner and has assessed and audited federal programs while serving for the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“Steve and Christian are accomplished leaders who will help our clients address some of the most pressing issues of our times: infrastructure renewal and improved resilience,” said Jonathan Hoyes, senior managing director of Government Solutions. “We welcome them to the rapidly growing Witt O’Brien’s team.”

* * * * *

About Witt O’Brien’s

Witt O’Brien’s, a subsidiary of SEACOR Holdings Inc., is the world leader in crisis and emergency management. We help protect our clients by preparing for all types of disruption. If disaster strikes, we deploy in a matter of hours to help them respond and recover as quickly as possible.

About SEACOR Holdings

SEACOR is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.

Attachment

Witt O’Brien’s

CONTACT: Media Contact Sean Fitzgerald Witt O’Brien’s SFitzgerald@wittobriens.com 1 281 320 9796