LOS ANGELES, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lea Endres, Co-Founder and CEO of NationBuilder, has named Yvonne Baur as the company’s Chief Product Officer. Baur is moving into the position from her previous role as the head of product for Salesforce’s Nonprofit Cloud (salesforce.org), where she oversaw a portfolio of products across fundraising, marketing, program, and grants management.

“It was incredibly challenging to find a talented executive product leader with deep knowledge of the nonprofit sector, who is an extraordinary coach and builder of teams, and who believes deeply in our mission of making the tools of leadership accessible to everyone. Yvonne is this rare person and I couldn’t be more excited that she has joined the team,” said Endres.

“I am thrilled to accelerate the growth of NationBuilder’s world-class leadership software, helping leaders everywhere find, engage, and move supporters in the digital world and beyond,” said Baur.

NationBuilder is the world’s most-used software for politics and advocacy, with customers in over 100 countries. Led by a majority-female leadership team, NationBuilder has an enduring commitment to access, ensuring a low starting price for over a decade.

NationBuilder’s customers are building the future everywhere, from Nobel Peace Prize winner ICAN reaching 50 ratifications of a historic UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in Switzerland to National Bloc bringing Beirut citizens emergency aid and the tools for democracy in Lebanon. In 2022, customers used NationBuilder to raise nearly $400 million in donations, mobilize 305,000 volunteers, and equip 493,000 fundraisers. Less than a year after NationBuilder’s acquisition of ActionButton, the team exceeded its goal of 22 million actions in 2022.

Prior to Salesforce, Baur held product leadership positions at multiple enterprise software companies. She led Oracle’s Higher Ed products group during the launch of its first cloud student solutions, defined digital strategy for Genesys, and established machine learning for Successfactors’ suite of HCM products. She has also held product leadership positions in several startups in a career that spans two decades in product management.

A mission-driven software company, NationBuilder has served over 100,000 customers in 110 countries around the world since 2011. NationBuilder’s human-centric, fully integrated software platform helps leaders of all kinds – from individuals stepping into leadership for the first time, to the heads of political parties, international networks, Top 100 charities, and Fortune 500 companies – mobilize their supporters and advocate for change. The software includes a dynamic people database, website hosting, email and text message communications, donations and fundraising. For more information, please visit https://nationbuilder.com/.

