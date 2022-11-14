Dr. David Godin ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, has elected Dr. David Godin as its President-Elect. He will begin his term as President effective as of January 1, 2023.

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country, has elected Dr. David Godin as its President-Elect. He will begin his term as President effective as of January 1, 2023.

The election of Dr. Godin followed a Partnership vote that took place at ENTA’s annual Partner meeting held on November 9th, at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown, NY.

After an impressive run of over eight years, President Robert Green, MD will be stepping down from this position to allow Dr. Godin to lead and shape the future direction of the practice.

Since joining ENTA in 2000, Dr. Godin has been intimately involved in the organization. He has served on the Board of Trustees for over 10 years and is currently the treasurer of both ENTA and QMMS USA, LLC. In addition, Dr. Godin chairs the group’s Finance Committee, working closely with senior financial leadership. He previously served as the Chair of the Information Technology Committee, as a member of multiple other ENTA committees, and as leader of the OASIS Committee on Risk Management, a separate RRG entity. Dr. Godin has represented ENTA at many forums: the Large Group Forum, Next Gen User conference, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery meetings and practice-wide recruitment meetings. In addition, Dr. Godin currently serves on the Medical Board of The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary and has previously served on the Board of Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Godin graduated Cum Laude from the State University of New York Health and Science Center at Syracuse College of Medicine in New York, and he then completed his General Surgery Internship and Otolaryngology residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in Louisiana. He is a proud member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and The American Medical Association.

“I am humbled and thankful to be chosen by my peers for this prominent leadership position,” remarked President-Elect Dr. David Godin. “Dr. Robert Green has done an incredible job over his tenure, and I am hoping to make similarly impactful and successful contributions to our practice. I am excited to embrace all that comes with this position, and I’m ready to get to work.”

ENTA CEO Robert Glazer added, “Dr. Godin is an excellent choice to lead our Practice forward through an ever-changing healthcare landscape. His vision, drive, and expertise in so many areas will be a tremendous asset to everyone at ENTA today and for years to come.”

Robert Green, MD, President of ENTA stated, “It is with great optimism and confidence that ENTA and QMMS will have the best and the brightest in leadership positions going forward. I wish all involved, in this next chapter, all the best.”

The partnership also re-elected and elected the following physician partners to serve on ENTA’s Board of Trustees, each for a three-year term:

Lauren Zaretsky, MD (re-elected): Dr. Zaretsky joined ENTA in 2013. She has been a member of the ENTA Board of Trustees for the last 4 years and is an active participant in ENTA’s Advocacy (Co-Chair), Compliance, and Rhinology Committees. Additionally, as Chair of the ENTA Registry Committee, Dr. Zaretsky represents ENTA as well as the Large Group Forum nationally on the Reg-ENT Executive Committee of the AAO-HNS, always as the voice and advocate of the private practice ENT physician. Regionally, Dr. Zaretsky previously served as President of the Long Island Society of Otolaryngology and is a current member of its Executive Committee. Dr. Zaretsky completed medical school at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and then completed her Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery residency at the University of Southern California. Dr. Zaretsky recently finished a 6-year term on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, where she was Chair of the AAO-HNS Ethics Committee. She is also the past Chair of the Women in Otolaryngology Section/AAO-HNS Program’s Committee and a founding member of the Women in Otolaryngology Section’s Governing Council.

Eric Munzer, DO: Dr. Eric Munzer joined ENTA in 2011 and is the first D.O. board member to represent ENTA. Throughout his tenure he has volunteered for and participated in multiple ENTA and OASIS committees. Dr. Munzer previously served on the Education Committee and volunteered for both the Retirement Committee and the Finance Committee. More recently, Dr. Munzer has been deeply engaged as the Co-Chair of the OASIS Underwriting Committee and as Chair of the ENTA Managed Care Committee. In this role, he has worked diligently with senior leadership to negotiate practice reimbursement contracts with third-party payors. Dr. Eric Munzer graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the State University of New York at Albany, received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY., and completed his residency in Otolaryngology and Facial Plastics at St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital, a medical facility of the Statewide Michigan State University Campus. He was voted Intern of the Year, Surgical Resident of the Year, and Chief Resident for his residency program.

Derek Soohoo, MD: Dr. Derek Soohoo joined ENTA in 2007. Since joining ENTA, he has been a member of many committees including EHR, IT, Finance, and Managed Care. He has also been involved in OASIS since its inception and has been an important leader throughout its evolution, most recently as Chair of its Finance Committee. Dr. Derek Soohoo is a Yonkers native, who received a degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. While an engineering student, he built communications equipment for quadriplegics at the Burke Rehab Center. He earned his MD from SUNY at Stony Brook and completed his Otolaryngology training at the New York Eye & Ear Infirmary. Dr. Soohoo is Board-Certified in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and is currently an Assistant Clinical Professor of Otolaryngology at New York Medical College. He is on the staff of St John’s Riverside Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle, St Joseph’s of Yonkers, and Mount Sinai Hospital. He has been a Castle Connolly “Top Doctor” for the past 5 years.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 240 physicians practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

