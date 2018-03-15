Nation’s Principals to Gather in Washington, D.C. to Advocate on Capitol Hill for Increased School Funding

Alexandria, Va., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nearly 200 elementary and middle-level principal leaders from across the country will gather in the nation’s capital to attend the National Association of Elementary School Principals’ (NAESP) National Leaders Conference (NLC) to sharpen their leadership skills and advocate for a stronger investment in students and public schools. During the meeting, which will take place March 18-21 in Washington, D.C., at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel, NAESP will provide a preview of The Pre-K-8 School Leader in 2018: A 10-Year Study.

Highlights of this year’s conference will include sessions on federal education policy, best leadership practices, and the latest research by:

Jason Botel, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Education

Matthew Scott Crisp, 2017 Campus Principal Ambassador Fellow, U.S. Department of Education

Caitlin Emma, Education Reporter, POLITICO PRO

Bradford Fitch, President & CEO, Congressional Management Foundation

Ed Fuller, Associate Director for Policy and Advocacy, UCEA

Tim Hodges, Director of Research, GALLUP

Preview of The Pre-K-8 School Leader in 2018: A 10-Year Study

Researcher Ed Fuller will provide an overview of the ninth in this series of research studies published by NAESP. His presentation will deliver insight on topics such as equity, pipeline, preparation, and authority—as they relate to the Pre-K-8 principals.

Advocacy Agenda & Policy Insights. NAESP will roll out its compressive advocacy agenda at NLC. This year, the advocacy portion of this conference will be conducted in collaboration with the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Principals—representing K-12 schools nationwide—will advocate for the following policy priorities on Wed., March 21:

Responsible federal education funding , including spending on ESSA programs such as Title I & Title II, Part A grants, and increased funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA);

, including spending on ESSA programs such as Title I & Title II, Part A grants, and increased funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA); Opposition to legislative proposals that divest in public education, such as vouchers and tax credits that fund private institutions not bound by federal and state laws to ensure accountability on staffing, programming, and personalization for students with disabilities;

such as vouchers and tax credits that fund private institutions not bound by federal and state laws to ensure accountability on staffing, programming, and personalization for students with disabilities; Support for proposals that would amend the Higher Education Act (HEA) that will strengthen principal recruitment, prepration, and retention.

Note: Principals may be interviewed at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel on March 19 or 20, or after their congressional appointments on March 21. To interview principals about their congressional meetings, or to locate principals from particular states or districts, please contact Kaylen Tucker ([email protected] or 703-518-6257). More information and a preliminary agenda are available at www.naesp.org/nlc.

About NAESP

Principals are the primary catalysts for creating lasting foundations for learning. Since 1921, the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) has been the leading advocate for elementary and middle-level principals in the United States and worldwide. NAESP advances the profession by developing policy, advancing advocacy, and providing professional development and resources for instructional leadership, including specialized support and mentoring for early career principals. Key focus areas include pre-K–3 education, school safety, technology and digital learning, and effective educator evaluation. For more information about NAESP, please visit www.naesp.org. NAESP administers the National Principals Resource Center, the American Student Council Association, and the President’s Education Awards & American Citizenship Awards Programs.

