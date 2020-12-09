Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nation’s Restaurant News to recognize the most influential restaurant leaders with 2021 Power List in January

Nation’s Restaurant News to recognize the most influential restaurant leaders with 2021 Power List in January

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The 8th annual NRN Power List honors restaurant professionals who demonstrated innovative and inclusive leadership during an unprecedented year for the foodservice industry; nominations now open

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the leading media brand in the foodservice industry, will unveil its 2021 NRN Power List, an annual list of the most influential people in the restaurant industry, on Jan. 19, 2021.

Selected by the editors of Nation’s Restaurant News, and curated from industrywide submissions, the Power List is the definitive list of people shaping current trends and redefining the future of foodservice amid historic business challenges. In 2021, the Power List will focus on leaders who have excelled in the areas of workforce management, innovation and resilience, inclusion, and knowledge sharing. Those on the list will exemplify the best in leadership and impact — leading teams and communities, giving back during the unprecedented challenges of 2020 and actively committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The 2021 Power List will reflect Nation’s Restaurant News’ ongoing commitment to reflecting the rich diversity of the industry and telling stories that are often overlooked. The report will showcase leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives who model inclusive leadership that expands opportunity and access for both employees and customers.

Ahead of the release of the list, Nation’s Restaurant News also accepts nominations from foodservice professionals for industry peers they deem most influential. Those Reader Picks submissions will be accepted through Dec. 28. Submit a Reader Picks nomination here.

The 2021 Power List will be revealed on NRN.com the week of Jan. 18, and will be featured in the January issue of Nation’s Restaurant News magazine.

Following the release of the list, an exclusive Nation’s Restaurant News video series will feature candid conversations on leadership and innovation with the 2021 Power List leaders.

“In 2020, the restaurant industry was tested like never before. For the businesses that survived — and in some cases thrived — this year, the common thread was strong leadership and having an inspiring company culture,” said Lisa Jennings, executive editor of Nation’s Restaurant News. “But effective leadership is never about just one person. It is about creating opportunity, lifting up others and expanding access for all. The 2021 Power List reflects our ongoing mission to celebrate the diversity of the industry.”

“Leaders that can effectively guide their businesses while also having a positive impact on their teams and communities have an edge in today’s business world,” said Sarah Lockyer, group director of the Restaurant & Food Group (RFG) by Informa Connect. “With its 2021 Power List, Nation’s Restaurant News continues its proud legacy of recognizing influential leaders that demonstrate unparalleled stewardship and an unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion and equity.”

For advertising opportunities in Nation’s Restaurant News print magazine or on NRN.com, contact RFG’s director of business development, Susan Szymanski at [email protected].

ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS

Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of the Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect.

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT & FOOD GROUP BY INFORMA CONNECT

The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the leading B2B integrated media group connecting products, solutions and thought leadership with the largest, most engaged and highly-qualified audience in foodservice and food retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as digital and live events. Learn more at https://restaurant-food.informaconnect.com.

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round. Learn more at https://www.informaconnect.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jesse Yeung
Marketing Director, Media
The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.