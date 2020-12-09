Nation’s Restaurant News to recognize the most influential restaurant leaders with 2021 Power List in January

The 8th annual NRN Power List honors restaurant professionals who demonstrated innovative and inclusive leadership during an unprecedented year for the foodservice industry; nominations now open

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the leading media brand in the foodservice industry, will unveil its 2021 NRN Power List, an annual list of the most influential people in the restaurant industry, on Jan. 19, 2021.

Selected by the editors of Nation’s Restaurant News, and curated from industrywide submissions, the Power List is the definitive list of people shaping current trends and redefining the future of foodservice amid historic business challenges. In 2021, the Power List will focus on leaders who have excelled in the areas of workforce management, innovation and resilience, inclusion, and knowledge sharing. Those on the list will exemplify the best in leadership and impact — leading teams and communities, giving back during the unprecedented challenges of 2020 and actively committing to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The 2021 Power List will reflect Nation’s Restaurant News’ ongoing commitment to reflecting the rich diversity of the industry and telling stories that are often overlooked. The report will showcase leaders from a wide variety of backgrounds and perspectives who model inclusive leadership that expands opportunity and access for both employees and customers.

Ahead of the release of the list, Nation’s Restaurant News also accepts nominations from foodservice professionals for industry peers they deem most influential. Those Reader Picks submissions will be accepted through Dec. 28. Submit a Reader Picks nomination here .

The 2021 Power List will be revealed on NRN.com the week of Jan. 18, and will be featured in the January issue of Nation’s Restaurant News magazine.

Following the release of the list, an exclusive Nation’s Restaurant News video series will feature candid conversations on leadership and innovation with the 2021 Power List leaders.

“In 2020, the restaurant industry was tested like never before. For the businesses that survived — and in some cases thrived — this year, the common thread was strong leadership and having an inspiring company culture,” said Lisa Jennings, executive editor of Nation’s Restaurant News. “But effective leadership is never about just one person. It is about creating opportunity, lifting up others and expanding access for all. The 2021 Power List reflects our ongoing mission to celebrate the diversity of the industry.”

“Leaders that can effectively guide their businesses while also having a positive impact on their teams and communities have an edge in today’s business world,” said Sarah Lockyer, group director of the Restaurant & Food Group (RFG) by Informa Connect. “With its 2021 Power List, Nation’s Restaurant News continues its proud legacy of recognizing influential leaders that demonstrate unparalleled stewardship and an unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, inclusion and equity.”

