A total of $15,000 will be awarded to healthcare heroes for representing the best in patient experience

King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., September 29, 2023 – ImageFIRST® Healthcare Laundry Specialists has launched nationwide voting for their 3rd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest – where ImageFIRST associates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience. After receiving an overwhelming number of nomination submissions and heartwarming stories, the ImageFIRST team faced the challenging task of selecting just 10 finalists. Voting is open to the public from September 26 – October 13, 2023, at heroes.imagefirst.com.

As an industry leader with a commitment to enhancing the patient experience, ImageFIRST is honoring those in the healthcare field who have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity, to positively impact the lives of their patients.

“Heroes wear many masks, and in healthcare they wear scrubs, lab coats, and stethoscopes,” says ImageFIRST President and CEO, Jim Cashman. “The Third Annual HeroesFIRST Contest is our way of honoring these real-life superheroes who provide unwavering care and hope. We are proud to celebrate their remarkable contributions to the well-being of our communities.”

The Service Team at ImageFIRST submitted inspiring stories about exceptional Healthcare Heroes at the facilities that they serve, and after receiving hundreds of nominations, it was narrowed down to a top ten. These ten individuals are now featured on ImageFIRST’s contest website for a nationwide vote.

The finalists include:

Suzanne Aultman, Ortho Atlanta Piedmont in Atlanta, GA

Laura Curtis, Center for Digestive Endoscopy in Orlando, FL

Lisa Hennessey, South Shore Health Center for Wound Healing in Weymouth, MA

Clinton Johnson, Fremont Hospital in Fremont, CA

Juanita Jones, Innovative Procedural in Las Vegas, NV

Elaine Moyer, Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio, TX

Ruben Reinis, Nicklaus Children’s Ambulatory Surgery Center in Miami, FL

Tammy Vogler, Perry County Memorial Hospital in Tell City, IN

Tammy Wilson, Milwaukee Surgical Suite in Franklin, WI

Yudelka Zapata, Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Now through October 13th, the public can cast their vote for the local Healthcare Hero that inspires them the most. Following the nationwide vote, the top winners with the most votes will be awarded prizes, totaling $15,000.

To learn more about each finalist and cast a vote, visit heroes.imagefirst.com. Voting closes on October 13th at 11:59 p.m. EST. Limit one vote per person.

ABOUT IMAGEFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST® is the largest and fastest-growing national provider of linen rental and laundry services, focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018, ImageFIRST serves medical industries nationwide and select markets within the hospitality sector. They offer an array of items such as linens, patient/guest garments, staff uniforms and supplies, safety and hygiene programs, and more while managing their clients’ linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 97%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving staff and patient/guest satisfaction through their quality linen and remarkable service. As leaders in infection prevention, they currently own and operate the most HLAC-accredited facilities in the industry. For more information, visit imagefirst.com.

CONTACT: Angel Taylor ImageFIRST 267-806-0058 ataylor@imagefirst.com