NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg credited former President Trump on Tuesday for the record number of NATO member countries meeting their contribution requirements.
Stoltenberg joined Fox News on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine and why he believes it is necessary for the U.S. to continue to support its defense. The NATO leader said member countries were stepping up their funding due to Russian hostility, but he also noted Trump’s insistence on the issue during his tim
