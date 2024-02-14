A majority of NATO members will meet their spending targets this year as member states grapple with the potential of former President Trump winning re-election in November.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced Wednesday that 18 of the alliance’s 31 members are on track to meet their pledges of contributing 2% of GDP to the group. European states are on track to contribute $380 billion this year, and Germany will meet its 2% pledge for the first time since the Cold Wa

