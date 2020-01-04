NATO suspends Iraq training mission after Soleimani killing

NATO has suspended training of Iraqi security and armed forces to ensure the safety of several hundred mission members after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, an alliance spokesman said on Saturday.
