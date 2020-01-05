NATO to hold urgent meeting on Monday over Iraq-Iran crisis

NATO ambassadors will gather on Monday in Brussels for an urgent meeting convened by the head of the military alliance to discuss the situation in the Middle East after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, a NATO official said.
