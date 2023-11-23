The global natural beauty products market is projected to reach US$ 64.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Natural Beauty Products Market size is valued at US$ 42.0 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The natural beauty products market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key drivers. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in beauty and personal care products. They are actively seeking natural and organic alternatives to conventional products, driven by concerns about potential health risks associated with synthetic ingredients. This growing demand for safer and healthier options has fueled the growth of the natural beauty products market.

Further, there is a heightened awareness among consumers regarding the environmental impact of conventional beauty products. Many natural beauty products are formulated with sustainably sourced ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging, and are manufactured using environmentally responsible practices. As consumers prioritize sustainability and eco-consciousness, they are shifting towards natural beauty products, driving market growth.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the natural beauty products market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the natural beauty products market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the natural beauty products market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Natural Beauty Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the women segment is expected to capture the majority of the market share as they are more concerned about their skin and prefer using natural products without having harmful chemicals.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 42.0 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 64.9 billion Growth Rate 6.4% Dominant Segment Women Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Rise in concerns regarding skin health

Awareness of Sustainability Companies Profiled Procter & Gamble

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Mama Earth

Unilever

The Clorox Company

Honest Co.

The Body Shop

L’Oréal

FOM London Skincare

Bloomtown

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global natural beauty products market include,

In November 2021, Victoria’s Secret, the leading intimate specialty retailer, expanded its global presence with the launch of its first-ever beauty e-commerce store in India.

In May 2021, the vegan beauty brand for men Phy launched its new Tea Tree Dandruff Control Shampoo which is touted to be gentle, sulfate-free, and silicone-free.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the natural beauty products market growth include Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Mama Earth, Unilever, The Clorox Company, Honest Co., The Body Shop, L’Oréal, Bloomtown, and FOM London Skincare, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the natural beauty products market based on type, application, and region

Global Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Facial Care Body Care

Global Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Men Women

Global Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Natural Beauty Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Natural Beauty Products Report:

What will be the market value of the natural beauty products market by 2030?

What is the market size of the natural beauty products market?

What are the market drivers of the natural beauty products market?

What are the key trends in the natural beauty products market?

Which is the leading region in the natural beauty products market?

What are the major companies operating in the natural beauty products market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the natural beauty products market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoints to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

