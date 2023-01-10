Rise in Demand for Natural Food Colorants as Cancer-causing Contaminants Found in Synthetic Dyes, Market to Reach US$4.1 Billion by 2033

Rockville, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global natural food color market is projected to develop at a fast pace and exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033. The market is estimated to be worth US$ 4.1 Billion by the end of 2033 from US$ 2 Billion in 2023. Demand for natural food colors in liquid form is likely to skyrocket in the 10 years as they are suitable for a variety of formulations and easy to spread.

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of clean label products and rising need to improve product appeal are projected to bode well for the global market. Besides, growing use of microencapsulation technology and increasing research & development activities in the food industry to discover innovative coloring ingredients would spur sales of natural food colors.

Download A Free Sample Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3064

Key Takeaways:

Based on form, the liquid segment is expected to showcase nearly 7.9% CAGR during the evaluation period.

In terms of product, the anthocyanin segment is likely to generate the lion’s share of approximately 60% throughout the assessment period.

In the U.S., sales of natural food colors are projected to surge at a CAGR of 5%.

By application, the beverages segment is estimated to record about 40% of the global natural food color market share by the end of 2033.

In Europe, Germany is expected to remain at the forefront in terms of share throughout the forecast period.

Growth Drivers:

High demand for carmine with its extensive usage in food items such as jam preserves, yogurts, cake icings, and gelatin desserts would drive sales.

Growing demand for animal-sourced natural food colorings from numerous food and beverage manufacturers with Halal certification is set to propel sales.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3064



Competitive Landscape:

Leading suppliers of natural food colors are working to develop reliable and innovative products to increase their market share and profits. Majority of the large companies are integrated along the entire value chain- right from raw material extraction to final product distribution. A few companies are investing huge sums on research work to come up with unique colors made from natural ingredients.

For instance,

In April 2022 , GNT Group, a renowned food coloring provider based in the Netherlands, introduced its new organic range named EXBERRY with green and yellow shades that are made from organic apple, spirulina, and safflower.

, GNT Group, a renowned food coloring provider based in the Netherlands, introduced its new organic range named EXBERRY with green and yellow shades that are made from organic apple, spirulina, and safflower. In September 2021, Divi’s Nutraceuticals, an Indian manufacturer and provider of vitamins & carotenoids, unveiled its latest naturally-sourced food ingredient called CaroNat. It is set to provide a dark orange to yellow coloration in a wide range of food and beverages, including dairy products.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Frutarom

ColorKitchen

Givaudan

Sensient Technologies

Kalsec Inc.

Symrise AG

Naturex

McCormick & Company

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3064

More Valuable Insights on Natural Food Color Market

Fact. MR’s latest report highlights key aspects that will drive future progress of the natural food color market. Further research is being conducted to see if food colors made from vegetables have an effect on packaged goods. The report provides an in-depth study of expected growth drivers and limitations. Some of the segments profiled in the report are:

Product:

Carotenoid

Curcumin

Anthocyanin

Chlorophyll

Carmine

Others

Form:

Liquid

Powder

Gel

Emulsion

Application:

Dairy Food Products

Beverages

Confectionary and Bakery Products

Others

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Natural Food Color Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the natural food color market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the natural food color market?

Which region will lead in terms of share in the natural food color market during 2023-2033?

What is the projected valuation of the natural food color market in 2033?

Which are the products set to push the natural food color market during 2023-2033?

Which region is likely to generate maximum revenue in the natural food color market?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

U.S Natural Food Color Additives Market: Increasing demand for natural foods, which is primarily driven by growing health concerns, benefits of natural or plant-based products, and customer trends towards nature-based ingredients, especially in the food and beverage sector is projected to drive the need for natural food color additives.

Gardenia Food Color Market: Demand for natural food dyes such as gardenia food colors, is set to grow due to awareness of clean label products. Some synthetic colors have proved to lead to allergic diseases and thus sales of natural food colors like gardenia food colors are expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Natural Food Preservatives Market Growth : The global natural food preservatives market revenue is expected to nearly double amid 2022 and 2032, reaching US$ 800 Million in 2032. The market is estimated to showcase considerable growth at a CAGR of over 7% over the next tenyears.

Demand of Edible Food Paints Market – The global edible food paints market is estimated at US$ 815.5 million in 2022 and is slated to reach US$ 1.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.