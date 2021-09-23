Breaking News
Natural Gas to Play Big Part During Global Energy Transition, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)–With its ability to replace coal-fired power capacity and support renewable energy sources as they scale up and build out, natural gas will have a pivotal role in the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, according to Industrial Info’s energy experts.

“Gas will certainly have more relevance in the energy transition,” says Shaheen Chohan, Industrial Info’s vice president of Global Analytics. Chohan was one of the presenters at Industrial Info’s recent global oil and gas outlook webinar.

