Natural Gas to Play Big Part During Global Energy Transition, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)–With its ability to replace coal-fired power capacity and support renewable energy sources as they scale up and build out, natural gas will have a pivotal role in the transition to net-zero carbon emissions, according to Industrial Info’s energy experts.

“Gas will certainly have more relevance in the energy transition,” says Shaheen Chohan, Industrial Info’s vice president of Global Analytics. Chohan was one of the presenters at Industrial Info’s recent global oil and gas outlook webinar.

Industrial Info’s Plant and Project business intelligence, complimentary webinars and outlooks, and broad range of analytics products, available off the shelf or customized to your needs, can help you navigate the currents of change.

Industrial Info can help you learn about the trends, market drivers and big questions facing today’s industrial sectors. Throughout the world, Industrial Info is tracking details of more than 197,000 active projects, worth nearly $16 trillion, and 250,000 operational plants. Projects with a combined worth of $2.9 trillion and 79,000 plants are in North America.

Click here, register and read the full article to better understand what Industrial Info can do for you.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info’s quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what’s happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook – Twitter – LinkedIn.

Contact:

Brian Ford

[email protected]

713-783-5147