The market for natural ingredient insect repellent is anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the rise in insect-borne illnesses and increased awareness of the negative effects of using products that include harmful chemicals like DEET or picaridin

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The natural ingredient insect repellent market on a global scale was valued at approximately US$ 1.9 billion in 2022. Forecasts indicate that this market will experience consistent growth at a 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, potentially hitting US$ 3.5 billion by 2031.

The need for natural component insect repellents is anticipated to be driven by the use of organic, plant-based, and herbal ingredients in the production of natural repellents that are safe for customers. Consumers are increasingly choosing natural components over dangerous chemicals found in synthetic goods, which can lead to skin infections, nervous system abnormalities, and a number of other health problems.

The trend toward plant-based products is growing. This is anticipated to boost the market value for insect repellents made with natural ingredients during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 1.9 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.5 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 6.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 150 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Ingredient Type, Pest Targeted, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC,Godrej Consumer Products Limited,Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.,Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.,Quantum Inc.,Dabur International,Enesis Group and Homes LLC.,HEMCO Corporation,S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.,Prorep Brands Inc.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the next few years, the sprays/aerosols sector is anticipated to dominate the global market.

Sprays and aerosols offer longer-lasting protection.

Consumers’ increased awareness of the possible environmental risks connected with synthetic insect repellents has increased demand for natural alternatives that are both safe and environmentally friendly. This has led to rise in the natural component insect repellent sector.

Market Trends for Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent

The oil of lemon eucalyptus ingredient segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the projected period. One of the main active components in natural insect repellents is oil of lemon eucalyptus. In comparison to other all-natural insect repellents, the component is less volatile. It is more effective because it lasts for up to 6 to 7 hours and does not dissipate rapidly.

Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the natural ingredient insect repellent market in different regions. These are:

North America is expected to dominate the global natural ingredient insect repellent market throughout the forecast period, owing to increased awareness of the advantages of using mosquito repellents, changing consumer lifestyles, and greater research and development of effective insect repellents containing plant-based ingredients. It is anticipated that these variables will accelerate market expansion in the area in the near future.

The Asia Pacific natural ingredient insect repellent market is steadily growing due to environmental concerns along with an increase in vector-borne illnesses such as dengue and malaria, which are common in this region.

Global Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market: Key Players

The market for natural insect repellent ingredients is fragmented since there are so many regional and international manufacturers. The emergence of local players is likely to increase competition over the next few years.

Key suppliers and manufacturers are concentrating on product advancements and working to fulfill consumer expectations by providing more effective natural ingredient insect repellents at competitive costs while keeping an eye on the market trends for natural ingredient insect repellents.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global natural ingredient insect repellent market:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Quantum Inc.

Dabur International

Enesis Group and Homes LLC.

HEMCO Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Prorep Brands Inc.

Developments by the key players in the global market for natural ingredient insect repellent are:

Market Player Year Key Developments S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. 2022 The company introduced Stem, a new range of insecticide sprays and repellents.

Plant ingredients to maximize efficiency power the repellents.

The repellents are not harmful to humans or pets. No additional dye, scents, harsh chemicals, or stink is present. Godrej Consumer Products Limited 2021 The company introduced the GoodKnight Jumbo rapid card, a paper-based insect repellent.

This device is a spiral coil that may be burned and then triggered.

The paper-based insect repellant has a four-hour duration.

It is suitable for both urban and rural locations because it does not require power.

Global Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market Segmentation

By Product Type Sprays/Aerosols Creams Essential Oils Liquid Vaporizers Others (Patches, Incense Sticks etc).

By Ingredient Type Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus Citronella Oil Catnip Oil Soybean Oil Others (Tea Tree Oil, Neem Oil etc.).

By Pest Targeted Mosquitoes Flies Ticks Others (Moth, Mites etc.)

Distribution Channel Online Company owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Other Retail Stores

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



