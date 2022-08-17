Natural Pet Food Market to Surpass US$ 21.5 Bn by 2032 Amid Urgent Need to Enhance Immunity and Life Expectancy of Pets | Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI, the U.S. natural pet food market is anticipated to generate a share of nearly 65% in North America in the forecast period. Canned pet food category is likely to be worth US$ 5.1 Bn in the evaluation period in North America, accounting for nearly 34% of the global canned food market value

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global natural pet food market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around US$ 21.5 Bn by 2032.

Natural pet food is composed of organic ingredients that are free of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, antibiotics, artificial coloring, and chemical by-products to lower allergies, skin problems, and digestive issues in pets. It also enhances immunity, life expectancy, and weight stability of pets.

Increasing awareness among consumers regarding negative effects of synthetic pet food on the health of pets and rising pet anthropomorphism are anticipated to drive the global market. In North America and Europe, many pet owners consider their pets to be family members and thus human-grade proteins are often fed to pets.

Pet owners are becoming more conscious of their pets’ health and placing a greater emphasis on the food’s safety and nutritional efficacy. Owing to the expanding pet population around the world, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

However, high cost of natural pet food and lack of knowledge about organic food among pet owners residing in developing countries are hindering growth in the global natural pet food industry.

Key Takeaways: Natural Pet Food Market

Based on pet type, the dogs segment is anticipated to account for over 50% of the global natural pet food market share over the forecast period.

of the global natural pet food market share over the forecast period. The North America natural pet food market is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By product type, the wet and canned pet food segment is likely to account for 2/5 th of the global natural pet food consumption through 2032.

of the global natural pet food consumption through 2032. Based on source, the animal derived segment is expected to hold a market share of over 40% in the forecast period.

in the forecast period. The global natural pet food market grew at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the last half-decade.

“Rising adoption of unique advertising techniques by key players and increasing launch of pet health awareness campaigns by government bodies are likely to drive sales of natural pet food in the next decade,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Natural Pet Food Market

Natural pet food has become a significant part of the global pet food industry. To gain control of the pet food market, major firms have started entering the natural and organic pet food business. These companies have robust financial stability and distribution networks that allow them to diversify their portfolios through acquisitions and new product releases, ensuring that pet owners’ feed choices remain consistent over time.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Natural Pet Food market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on pet type (cat [kitten and senior], dog [puppy, adult and senior], and others), product type (frozen pet food, wet pet food, dehydrated pet food, and others), source (animal derived, plant derived, and insect derived), and distribution channel (supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others) across seven major regions of the world.

Natural Pet Food Market Outlook by Category

By Pet Type:

Cat

Kitten

Senior

Dog

Puppy

Adult

Senior

Others

By Product Type:

Dry Pet Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food

Snacks and Treats

By Source:

Animal Derived

Plant Derived

Insect Derived

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

