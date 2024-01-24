The global rise in lifestyle-related diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, has heightened the demand for natural sweeteners. As these sweeteners offer a healthier option with lower caloric content, they align with dietary choices aimed at preventing and managing such health conditions.

New York, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Natural Sweeteners Market size is expected to be worth around USD 45.1 Billion by 2033, from USD 24.7 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

The Natural Sweeteners Market encompasses the segment of the food industry dedicated to the production, distribution, and sale of sweetening agents derived from natural sources. Unlike artificial sweeteners, which are chemically synthesized, natural sweeteners are obtained from plants, trees, and other organic materials. These sweeteners are preferred for their perceived health benefits and lower or no chemical processing compared to their artificial counterparts.

Natural sweeteners include a wide variety of products such as honey, maple syrup, stevia, agave nectar, and fruit juices or concentrates. These sweeteners are used in numerous applications across the food and beverage industry, including in baking, beverages, confectionery, and tabletop sweeteners. They are particularly popular in health-conscious consumer segments and products marketed as organic or natural.

The market for natural sweeteners is driven by factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers, the demand for clean-label products, and the rise in lifestyle-related health issues like diabetes and obesity, which push consumers towards healthier sugar alternatives. Additionally, the evolving regulatory landscape around sugar consumption and labeling also plays a significant role in shaping the market dynamics. Given the diverse sources and applications of natural sweeteners, this market is a complex and evolving segment of the global food industry, with opportunities for innovation and expansion in response to changing consumer preferences and increasing focus on health and wellness.

Key Statistics

The Global Natural Sweeteners Market is expected to reach approximately USD 45.1 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. This significant growth is attributed to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners driven by health consciousness and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity.

The Food and Beverage sector dominates the market with a share of 40.2% in 2023. Natural sweeteners are increasingly preferred in various products, especially as consumers seek healthier alternatives. The Beverage segment is experiencing rapid growth, with stevia being popular in energy drinks and soft drinks.

Asia Pacific leads the market with a share of 32.8% in 2023. The region's dynamic nature, rapid urbanization, and increasing per capita income are driving the demand for natural sweeteners. Europe and North America are also witnessing growth, driven by regulations promoting the use of natural sweeteners.

Leading companies in the natural sweeteners market include Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Pure Circle Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Cargill Incorporated. These companies are innovating to create healthier food and beverage products.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Natural Sweeteners Market

Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness is a major driver. People are more conscious of their dietary choices and are opting for natural sweeteners as healthier alternatives to refined sugars and artificial sweeteners, particularly in the context of rising obesity and diabetes rates.

Clean Label Movement: There is a growing demand for clean-label products, which are perceived as natural, organic, and free from artificial additives. This movement is pushing food manufacturers to incorporate natural sweeteners in their products.

Regulatory Environment: Governments worldwide are implementing regulations to reduce sugar consumption, such as sugar taxes and labeling requirements. These regulations encourage the food industry to adopt natural sweeteners as alternatives.

Consumer Preferences: Changing consumer tastes and a preference for new flavors and natural ingredients are contributing to the market growth. There is a growing acceptance of natural sweeteners in everyday products.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in processing and extraction techniques have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce natural sweeteners, thereby supporting market growth.

Globalization of Food Trends: As global food trends converge, there is an increased exposure and acceptance of natural sweeteners across different regions and cultures.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The shift towards healthier dietary choices is significantly influencing the Natural Sweeteners Market. Heightened awareness of nutritional requirements and the adverse health impacts of sugar-laden diets are driving consumers towards low-calorie, reduced-sugar, and natural alternatives. This trend is underscored by increasing rates of chronic diseases; for instance, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported that 10.5% of the U.S. population had diabetes in 2018.

Furthermore, the escalating prevalence of obesity and diabetes, particularly among young adults, is fueling the demand for natural sweeteners. These products, known for having minimal calories and no significant impact on blood sugar levels, are becoming a preferred choice in combating these health issues.

Opportunities

The Natural Sweeteners Market is experiencing significant growth due to rising research and development efforts aimed at creating advanced sweetening products. Companies are focusing on introducing innovative options, such as monk fruit sweeteners, which are notably 150-200 times sweeter than sugar and contain no calories. These advancements are anticipated to propel further growth in the market, catering to the increasing consumer demand for healthier and more efficient sweetening solutions.

Restraints

Health concerns regarding the overconsumption of natural sweeteners are emerging, particularly as excessive intake can contribute to issues such as tooth decay, weight gain, and poor nutrition. Consumer apprehension is also fueled by uncertainties over the safety of various forms of natural sweeteners. For example, the FDA’s approval of only high-purity steviol glycosides raises questions about the safety of other forms of stevia and similar sweeteners, adding to consumer concerns and potential reluctance to embrace these products fully.

Trends

The rising health consciousness among consumers is significantly influencing the Natural Sweeteners Market. For instance, the Health Survey for England in 2021 indicated that over a quarter of adults in England are obese, prompting a surge in demand for natural, low-calorie sweeteners. Innovations in the field, such as the production of xylitol by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology in August 2022, demonstrate advancements in this area. Moreover, manufacturers are adopting advanced technologies for extracting new sweeteners, highlighted by MycoTechnology’s extraction of honey from a white honey truffle in 2023, signaling a shift towards innovative, clean-label products.

Natural sweeteners like honey, molasses, and dates are gaining popularity for their immunity-boosting properties, especially with the rising global incidence of diabetes as reported by the WHO. In response to health concerns associated with sugar, several countries are implementing sugar taxes, like the U.K.’s Soft Drinks Industry Levy, encouraging a shift towards natural sweeteners. However, the market faces challenges due to the availability of adulterated materials, and environmental issues such as reduced fruit production, climate change, and deforestation, which affect the quality and availability of natural sweeteners.

Report Segmentation of Global Natural Sweeteners Market

Type Analysis

In 2023, Honey dominated the Natural Sweeteners Market with a substantial 36.4% share, favored for its natural origin, rich flavor, and health benefits, and widely used as a healthier sugar alternative in both domestic and commercial settings. Other significant segments include Molasses and Date Palm, appreciated for their unique flavors and nutritional value, particularly in regions where they are readily available.

Stevia stands out for its rapid market growth, projected at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% over the next five years, due to its high sweetness level without calorie addition or blood sugar impact, making it ideal for diabetics and those managing their weight. The introduction of new stevia products in 2022 highlights its expanding use in the food and beverage industry.

Sugar Alcohols such as Xylitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, and Maltitol are also key market players, offering sweetness without significantly impacting blood sugar levels. For instance, the introduction of Xylitol from oat hulls in May 2022, with 40% fewer calories than regular sugar, underlines its market relevance.

The market is further enriched by the growing popularity of natural sweeteners like Palm Sugar, Coconut Sugar, Maple Syrup, Monk Fruit Sugar, Agave Syrup, Lucuma Fruit Sugar, and various Natural Sweetener Blends. These alternatives are sought after for their distinct flavors and health advantages. Notably, Natural Sweetener Blends are anticipated to see rapid growth, with a CAGR of around 8%, finding use in diverse sectors from food to pharmaceuticals and oral care.

Application Analysis

In 2023, the Food and Beverage sector led the Natural Sweeteners Market, holding over 40.2% of the market share, with its rapid growth attributed to high sugar consumption in various products and a shift towards healthier alternatives. The International Food Information Council (IFIC) Foundation’s findings indicate a consumer preference for products free from artificial ingredients, fueling this growth. The Beverage segment, in particular, is expanding quickly, with natural sweeteners like Stevia, erythritol, and xylitol becoming popular in diet drinks, flavored waters, and other beverages.

The imposition of sugar taxes in several countries has prompted manufacturers to switch to natural sweeteners, especially in soft drinks, fruit juices, and dairy products. The Bakery industry is also benefiting from natural sweeteners, with new product launches in cookies, pies, and cakes.

In Pharmaceuticals, natural sweeteners are used to mask the taste of drugs and syrups, with this sector expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.5%. The Personal Care and Cosmetics sector is increasingly adopting natural sweeteners like stevia and mannitol for improved product quality, indicating a broadening application of these sweeteners across diverse industries.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Honey

Molasses

Date Palm

Sugar Alcohol

Xylitol

Mannitol

Sorbitol

Maltitol

Stevia

Others

By Application

Food and Beverage

Bakery

Confectionary

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Cargill

DuPont

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères

MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc

PureCircle Ltd

Fooditive B.V.

XiliNat

Saganà Association

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

FoodChem International Corporation

Pyure Brands LLC

Stevia Hub India

Others

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 24.7 Billion Forecast Revenue 2033 US$ 45.1 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 6.2% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 32.8% Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific dominates the Natural Sweeteners Market, holding a significant 32.8% share valued at USD 8.1 billion in 2023. The region experiences high growth due to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and liberal trade policies, particularly in countries like India and China. Increasing per capita income, a health-conscious millennial population and policies promoting reduced sugar consumption contribute to the market’s expansion.

In the Middle East & Africa, local production of date, molasses, and honey fuels the natural sweeteners market, supported by government collaborations. Europe witnesses growth as governments aim to reduce sugar intake, implementing sugar taxes and promoting natural alternatives like stevia. In North America, a rising demand for natural sweeteners emerges despite the popularity of artificial substitutes, driven by health concerns and the adoption of vegan diets.

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



