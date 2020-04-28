Naturally-Hygienic Glass Is A Safe Choice In Designing World For a Better Tomorrow

NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY by Perkins+Will. Photo courtesy of Halkin | Mason Photography. Bendheim’s Ultra-White Fade® glass provides the necessary level of privacy and light transmission. The naturally-hygienic building material is perfect for healthcare applications.

Bendheim’s Houdini™ textured privacy glass is a naturally hygienic building material that offers the highest level of privacy while allowing maximum light transmission.

NEW YORK, NY, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 global pandemic is causing many people to consider options for personal safety, and one solution is how to build spaces that are healthy for occupants. Glass, a naturally hygienic surfacing material, is an essential choice to consider when designing spaces for a safer tomorrow.

Bendheim is one of the world’s foremost sources of specialty architectural glass. Its wide range of glass types give bacteria and germs no place to hide as they enhance building environments. Surfaces can easily be cleaned and disinfected, dramatically reducing the risk of exposure to viruses.

The hygienic properties of glass make it a perfect surfacing material for high-traffic spaces found in healthcare, hospitality, commercial offices, lobbies, schools and universities, and elevator interiors. From partition walls to privacy screens, wall cladding to writing surfaces, glass can be used in a wide range of applications to provide a healthy environment and good design.

Bendheim offers more than 2,000 in-stock glass varieties and unlimited custom design solutions. Glass can be used to enhance occupant privacy, and textured patterns, as well as decorative interlayers, can be used to provide visual privacy and light transmission into and between spaces. Bendheim products have been used in schools, supermarkets, office buildings, residential construction projects and many more applications.

