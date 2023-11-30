Food Tech Company Deepens Industry Experience as It Innovates to Change the World’s Food System

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Fynd, the visionary food company behind Fy™, a nutritional fungi protein, continues to change the world beyond delivering delicious food created with sustainable fungi protein. The food company’s leadership team now includes Wendy Behr, Chief Product Officer, Christine Rogers-Raetsch, Chief People Officer and Jaime Frye, Senior Vice President of Sales.

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Nature’s Fynd, as the company continues to expand its retail product offerings and make strides in the food tech industry. The new hires will be integral to delivering exceptional products to consumers, attracting and retaining top talent, and driving Nature’s Fynd’s growth in retail and commercial endeavors.

Behr is a highly experienced global food and beverage R&D executive who has been in lead innovation roles at several organizations, including Sovos Brands, Keurig Dr Pepper, WhiteWave Foods, and Diageo. She has an impressive 30+ year career in leadership roles across global brand innovation, product and package R&D, corporate sustainability, Quality and Food Safety, and global supply. Wendy will be deeply involved in furthering Nature’s Fynd’s capacity to meet the growing demand for the existing product lines: Dairy-Free Cream Cheese and Meatless Breakfast Patties, as well as overseeing a team of senior food scientists and engineers leading the development of new products and packaging formats.

Rogers-Raetsch joins as Chief People Officer after consulting with the brand for over a year. Previously, Christine served as Duolingo’s (DUOL) Chief People Officer, building the HR and people practices for the popular education app. Rogers-Raetsch spent the first 20 years of her career at Vanguard, culminating as the Global Head of Culture and Inclusion. She will oversee all aspects of human resources as the company grows and continues to hire talented individuals who uphold its core values.

Frye is a highly accomplished professional with extensive experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Beginning her career at Procter & Gamble, Jaime spent 14 years honing her skills across multiple facets of the industry, including channel management, marketing, strategy, category management, and sales planning. She went on to run sales for the Natural Channel and Costco at WhiteWave Foods, and was a General Manager at Amplify Snacks. Most recently, she was the Chief Sales Officer at C.A. Fortune, a consumer brands agency, where she was responsible for overseeing the sales, retail, and sales operations functions. At Nature’s Fynd, she will be a pivotal leader in developing and guiding the brand’s sales growth strategy and managing sales operations across all product lines.

“Nature’s Fynd has always been at the forefront of innovation across many fronts,” said Karuna Rawal, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Revenue Officer, Nature’s Fynd. “From its inception, our company has stood out as a trailblazer in the food and tech industries, and our leadership team reflects the brand’s values of leading with diversity and supporting genuine inclusion and empowerment in the workplace. I’m excited to partner with Wendy, Christine, and Jaime as we work to create a compelling solution to the global challenge of providing nutritious, sustainable food that’s accessible to our growing population in the face of climate change.”

With its mission to nourish people and nurture the planet, Nature’s Fynd grows Fy Protein™ from fungi with origins in Yellowstone National Park via the company’s breakthrough fermentation process. Fy is then crafted into delicious Dairy-Free Cream Cheese and Meatless Breakfast Patties. At scale, Fy uses a fraction of the land and water while emitting fewer greenhouse gasses than traditional protein.

