Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nature’s Medicines Partners With Cheech & Chong to Launch Exclusive Cannabis Products

Nature’s Medicines Partners With Cheech & Chong to Launch Exclusive Cannabis Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

The Godfathers of Ganja Rolling Out Curated Cannabis

Featured Image for Nature’s Medicines

Featured Image for Nature's Medicines
Featured Image for Nature’s Medicines

PHOENIX, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Medicines announces the launch of two new, exclusive product lines from the godfathers of ganja themselves, Cheech Marin & Tommy Chong. Launching this month, exclusively at Nature’s Medicines locations in Arizona and New Mexico are cannabis lines: Tommy Chong’s and Cheech & Chong’s.

Available in eighths of prepacked flower, 1g pre-rolled joints, concentrates, vape cartridges, and edibles. Cheech & Chong’s and Nature’s Medicines are bringing specially curated, classic strains to the market. Featured strains include Yesca, Happy Hippy, Low Rider, M.O.M., Love Machine, and Labrador, all available exclusively at Nature’s Medicines.

If it’s good enough for Cheech & Chong, then it’s…

Nature’s Medicines are celebrating the launch with a week of Meet & Greets with Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong at dispensaries across the Southwest.

Starting May 16, 2022, at the Happy Valley and Tolleson Nature’s Medicines locations in Phoenix, then the Grand Ave and McDowell locations on May 17 before heading to New Mexico PūrLife locations on May 18. The duo will be back in Arizona to celebrate the brand’s release at the Show Low Nature’s Medicines dispensary location on May 19.
 

Contact:
Jacquelyne Garcia
Jacquelyneg@ammallc.com

About Nature’s Medicines: Nature’s Medicines is a multi-state vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of both medical and adult-recreational-use cannabis based in Phoenix, AZ. Founded in 2014, Nature’s Medicines has grown, tested, and sold medicinal and recreational marijuana that emphasizes educating new patients about what strains and products will benefit them. Together we stand to produce safe, affordable, sustainable cannabis for the benefit of all Medicinal and Recreational customers.

About Cheech & Chong:  For over 50+ years, Cheech & Chong have sought to change the negative connotations of the cannabis industry through their philanthropy, movies, comedy, music and so much more. While paving the road for legalization, the iconic duo has come together to form Cheech and Chong’s Cannabis Company.

Related Images

Image 1

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Nature’s Medicines

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.