Nature’s One® Introduces Premium, Plant-Based Diapers & Wipes

Lewis Center, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s One® introduces Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers and Wipes. True to Nature’s One commitment to purity, these sustainably sourced, plant-based diapers & wipes are made for baby’s sensitive skin. The diapers and wipes are made with only the safest, sustainable, most gentle and natural materials, never any harsh synthetic chemicals.

Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers are clinically proven hypoallergenic. The materials are not chlorine bleached, nor do they contain chemical dyes, inks, fragrances, harsh chemicals, latex or lotions. Nature’s One diapers are “simply white” with no fancy printing where harsh dyes or inks can leach unnoticed onto skin causing rash, allergic reactions, skin sensitivities or leach into water supply once discarded.

Utilizing the latest in sustainable moisture absorption technology, Nature’s One Premium Diaper uses spherical absorption found in nature’s ingredients to achieve maximum moisture absorption. The enhanced absorbency clusters promote rapid fluid-wicking away from baby’s sensitive skin. After locking away wetness deep into the protective layers, the diaper assures sensitive skin stays dry up to 12-hours.

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One, says, “A baby’s skin is its largest organ. It is 33% thinner than adult skin at birth and continues to develop the first year of life. Any product touching the skin should be carefully designed to preserve the infant skin barrier. This is important to reduce atopic dermatitis and allergic reactions.” Highman continues, “We are proud to offer premium diapers and wipes designed to meet our highest ‘baby-sensitivity’ standards. Every child deserves a better start for life and that includes a better diaper!”

Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers are available exclusively through the Nature’s One website at www.NaturesOne.com.

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature’s One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature’s One has spent over 23 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby’s Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® Organic Beverage, and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online everywhere.

