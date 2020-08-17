Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nature’s One® Introduces Premium, Plant-Based Diapers & Wipes

Nature’s One® Introduces Premium, Plant-Based Diapers & Wipes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Lewis Center, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s One® introduces Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers and Wipes.  True to Nature’s One commitment to purity, these sustainably sourced, plant-based diapers & wipes are made for baby’s sensitive skin.  The diapers and wipes are made with only the safest, sustainable, most gentle and natural materials, never any harsh synthetic chemicals.  

Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers are clinically proven hypoallergenic. The materials are not chlorine bleached, nor do they contain chemical dyes, inks, fragrances, harsh chemicals, latex or lotions.  Nature’s One diapers are “simply white” with no fancy printing where harsh dyes or inks can leach unnoticed onto skin causing rash, allergic reactions, skin sensitivities or leach into water supply once discarded.  

Utilizing the latest in sustainable moisture absorption technology, Nature’s One Premium Diaper uses spherical absorption found in nature’s ingredients to achieve maximum moisture absorption.  The enhanced absorbency clusters promote rapid fluid-wicking away from baby’s sensitive skin.  After locking away wetness deep into the protective layers, the diaper assures sensitive skin stays dry up to 12-hours.  

Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One, says, “A baby’s skin is its largest organ.  It is 33% thinner than adult skin at birth and continues to develop the first year of life.  Any product touching the skin should be carefully designed to preserve the infant skin barrier.  This is important to reduce atopic dermatitis and allergic reactions.”  Highman continues, “We are proud to offer premium diapers and wipes designed to meet our highest ‘baby-sensitivity’ standards. Every child deserves a better start for life and that includes a better diaper!” 

Baby’s Only® Premium Diapers are available exclusively through the Nature’s One website at www.NaturesOne.com.   

 

About Nature’s One: 

Founded in 1997, Nature’s One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition.  Nature’s One has spent over 23 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages.  Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby’s Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity.  PediaSmart® Organic Beverage, and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online everywhere.   

CONTACT: Lisa Edwards
Nature's One
7405480135
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.