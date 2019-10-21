Nature’s One Leads Organic Formulas Using Highest Rated Certifier

Lewis Center, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to The Cornucopia Institute’s recent ranking, (https://www.cornucopia.org/certifier-guide/), Nature’s One independent organic certifying agency, OneCert, is ranked at the top earning a rating of “exemplary.” The Cornucopia Institute, an industry watchdog that serves to protect organic integrity, stated, “OneCert has been one of the most articulate and outspoken certifiers in protecting the integrity of the organic label.” Nature’s One demands the highest standards from its certifying agency and applauds the recent independent rating of USDA organic certifying agencies in a report labeled, “The Good, The Bad and The Exemplary.”

Organic consumers should know the importance strict organic adherence plays when they are deciding which products to purchase. It is well known in the industry not all organic certification agencies hold manufacturers to the highest organic standards. Many certifiers allow big corporate muscle to push them into shortcuts – in this case possibly exposing babies to controversial ingredients hidden from the parent’s consideration.

Jay Highman, Founder & CEO of Nature’s One says, “There are many domestic USDA Accredited Certifiers to choose from. It is important for consumers to know not all organic certifying agencies are the same and many are shopped by big brands for their leniency.” Highman continues, “Nature’s One admires the hard work OneCert does each day protecting organic integrity and we are proud to display the OneCert logo on our labels.”

About Nature’s One:

Founded in 1997, Nature’s One introduced the first organic formula, Baby’s Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be an innovative leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature’s One has spent over 22 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Rated “Best in Class” by Clean Label Project®, Baby’s Only Organic® Formulas are hallmarks of nutrition and purity. PediaSmart® Organic beverage, and PediaVance® Electrolyte Solution are other Nature’s One products sold nationally through retail stores and online.

