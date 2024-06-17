LEHI, Utah, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company offering high-quality herbal and nutritional products, has been recognized by Comparably with two prestigious workplace awards: Best Leadership Team—for a third consecutive year—and Best Career Growth. These honors highlight Nature’s Sunshine’s commitment to fostering an exceptional culture, engaging leaders to inspire excellence and providing opportunities for career growth.

“We are very pleased to receive these awards from Comparably,” said Terrence Moorehead, Nature’s Sunshine CEO. “Our leadership team works tirelessly to create a culture of growth, collaboration, and success. This recognition is a testament to their efforts in driving our company forward while empowering our talented employees to reach their full potential.”

The Comparably Awards are based on anonymous ratings from employees over the past year, covering various aspects of workplace culture, leadership, and career development opportunities. Nature’s Sunshine’s impressive performance across these categories solidifies its reputation as an employer of choice in the natural health and wellness industry.

“At Nature’s Sunshine, we believe in investing in our people, as evidenced by the fact that our average employee tenure is over 10.7 years,” said Tracee Comstock, SVP of Global Human Resources. “These awards reflect our commitment to developing strong leaders and providing our employees with the resources and support they need to grow professionally.”

Nature’s Sunshine has consistently earned accolades from Comparably, having received multiple awards over the past few years, including:

For more information about Nature’s Sunshine and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit www.naturessunshine.com/careers/.

About Nature's Sunshine Nature's Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.naturessunshine.com.

About Comparably Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education — it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation.

