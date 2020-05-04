Nature’s Sunshine Products to Offer Virtual Attendance Arrangements for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Breaking News
LEHI, Utah, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products, today announced it will be offering virtual attendance arrangements for the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

As stated in the Company’s Proxy Statement filed on March 27, 2020, the Company will still hold its annual meeting in person. Given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in the Company’s desire to be good citizens and protect the health of our shareholders, the Company is offering alternative arrangements to attend. The Company will provide a telephone conference line, which will make the audio from the meeting available to shareholders. The conference call will be listen-only, meaning comments and questions will not be available for these attendees. Details for the conference call are below.

Your vote is very important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the annual meeting in person or virtually, the Company encourages shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Nature’s Sunshine Products’ Virtual Annual Meeting Details

Date:   Wednesday, May 6, 2020
     
Time:    9:00 a.m. Pacific Time
    10:00 a.m. Mountain Time
    12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
     
Dial-In:   1-800-263-0877 (domestic)
    1-856-344-9283 (international)
     
    *Please dial into the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls
     
Conference ID:   3800375
     
Webcast:   Directly at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139710 or on the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.naturessunshine.com


About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:

Scott Van Winkle
Managing Director
ICR
(617) 956-6736

