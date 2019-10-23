NatureSweet Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

Rodolfo Spielmann

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NatureSweet Tomatoes® announces Rodolfo Spielmann joined as its new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

“Rodolfo brings strong passion and depth of experience to his new role as the leader of NatureSweet, as both a people and business builder” said NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang, “I am confident in his ability to lead the company to be the groundbreaking leader of the fresh produce industry through Unleashing the Power of People.”

Spielmann brings more than 23 years of experience leading the growth & development of organizations and brands in consumer goods companies, such as Procter & Gamble, Heinz, Del Monte, Mars, and most recently, Central Garden & Pet as President of its Pet Consumer business. His experience includes leading multiple organizations and categories across diverse geographies, including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“I am thrilled to lead a company comprised of passionate people whose success is measured as transforming the lives of the agricultural workers in North America, while having the strongest brand and the best tasting products in the market” Spielmann said. “After recently attending this year’s (PMA) Fresh Summit, I had the opportunity to meet our customers, learned about multiple ways to partner driving category growth and saw how strong our presence within the produce industry is. I am looking forward to the future growth & development of our great company.”

About NatureSweet Tomatoes ™

NatureSweet Tomatoes ™ is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet™ produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet™ produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet™ is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

