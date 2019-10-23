Breaking News
Home / Top News / NatureSweet Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

NatureSweet Announces New President & Chief Executive Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

Rodolfo Spielmann

Rodolfo Spielmann

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NatureSweet Tomatoes® announces Rodolfo Spielmann joined as its new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

 

“Rodolfo brings strong passion and depth of experience to his new role as the leader of NatureSweet, as both a people and business builder” said NatureSweet Executive Chairman Bryant Ambelang, “I am confident in his ability to lead the company to be the groundbreaking leader of the fresh produce industry through Unleashing the Power of People.”

 

Spielmann brings more than 23 years of experience leading the growth & development of organizations and brands in consumer goods companies, such as Procter & Gamble, Heinz, Del Monte, Mars, and most recently, Central Garden & Pet as President of its Pet Consumer business.  His experience includes leading multiple organizations and categories across diverse geographies, including North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

“I am thrilled to lead a company comprised of passionate people whose success is measured as transforming the lives of the agricultural workers in North America, while having the strongest brand and the best tasting products in the market” Spielmann said. “After recently attending this year’s (PMA) Fresh Summit, I had the opportunity to meet our customers, learned about multiple ways to partner driving category growth and saw how strong our presence within the produce industry is. I am looking forward to the future growth & development of our great company.”

 

About NatureSweet Tomatoes

NatureSweet Tomatoes ™ is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet™ produce guarantees great taste all year round. NatureSweet™ produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for amazing Associates, award-winning quality, and innovative packaging, NatureSweet™ is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

Attachment

  • Rodolfo Headshot_opt 1 
CONTACT: Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
(210) 408-8539
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.