Breaking News
Home / Top News / NatureSweet®’s hard work pays off with NEW signed Suspension Agreement

NatureSweet®’s hard work pays off with NEW signed Suspension Agreement

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Anti-dumping investigation is suspended – tariff stopped

San Antonio, TX, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NatureSweet® Tomatoes (NatureSweet.com) is pleased that the 30-day comment period has ended and the new Agreement Suspending the Antidumping Duty Investigation on Fresh Tomatoes From Mexico is now FINAL.  The Signatories representing the Mexico tomato growers and the Department of Commerce signed the new agreement yesterday afternoon at a signing ceremony. The temporary duties in the amount of 17.56% on tomatoes imported from Mexico that have been in place since May have finally been lifted.

Enhanced enforcement provisions are a big part of this new agreement. NatureSweet® appreciates the hard work of the Department of Commerce and all the Signatories to this important agreement between the US and Mexico.

“I’m pleased that the new Suspension Agreement is now final. This will bring stability and certainty to all of us in the industry who work hard to bring quality tomatoes to the marketplace” said Skip Hulett, Vice President & General Counsel for NatureSweet®.

According to Bryant Ambelang, CEO and Executive Chairman, “I’m so proud – our company accepted the responsibility and took the challenge to create channels of communication and collaboration between the two countries. Through hard work and dedication, we found a way to provide for our customers and consumers through this challenging time.  This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many, especially our devoted and hardworking Associates.”

 

 

About NS Brands, Ltd.

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for premium, greenhouse grown vegetables in North America. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. vegetables guarantee great taste all year round. Carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,500 full-time Associates, their produce is sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

CONTACT: Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
(210) 408-8539
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.