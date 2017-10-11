Natus Medical to Hold 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on October 25th

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) today announced that the Company will release its 2017 third quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th. Natus management will host an investment-community conference call the same day beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss those results and to answer questions.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-634-1441 for domestic callers, or 1-508-637-5658 for international callers, and entering reservation code 79380520. A telephone replay will be available for 48 hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for domestic callers, or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers, and entering reservation code 79380520.

The conference call also will be available real-time via the Internet at http://investor.natus.com and a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s Web site for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of healthcare products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, neurosurgery, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and balance and mobility disorders.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Jonathan A. Kennedy

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(925) 223-6700

[email protected]