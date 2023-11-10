Photo 1 James (Josh) Wilson Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NatWest Group plc (“NatWest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NWG).

On October 27, 2023, NatWest Group disclosed findings from an independent review regarding the closing of an account of UK politician, Nigel Farage, and a “potential breach of confidentiality relating to his customer information.” Therein, the Company admitted “serious failings” despite the account closure being lawful. In response, the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) announced that it is opening a probe into NatWest Group’s internal controls, “include[ing] the firms’ processes, systems and controls around how they consider potential closure of accounts and handle complaints from their customers, and the allocation of responsibilities and effectiveness of the firms’ governance mechanisms.”

On this news, NatWest Group’s stock price fell $0.66, or 13%, to close at $4.42 per share on October 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

