Society award recognizes Dr. Mallick’s decades of innovative leadership and science advancing the field of computational proteomics

Parag Mallick, Ph.D. Co-founder and Chief Scientist

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced Nautilus co-founder and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, Ph.D., was selected as the 2024 recipient of the Gilbert S. Omenn Computational Proteomics Award presented by the US Human Proteome Organization (US HUPO).

The award recognizes Dr. Mallick’s career achievements and contributions to bioinformatics analyses and computational methods widely used by the proteomics community.

“Developments in computational proteomics enable researchers globally to advance biomedicine,” said Dr. Mallick. “I am extremely grateful to receive the Computational Proteomics Award from US HUPO. A huge thank you is due to my many students and collaborators who have been instrumental partners.”

Dr. Mallick’s contributions began during his post-doctoral studies with Dr. Ruedi Aebersold at the Institute for Systems Biology where he, in collaboration with researchers from the Küster lab, first defined proteotypic peptides and elaborated their potential utility in quantitative proteomics experiments. He additionally contributed to some of the earliest initiatives to integrate large-scale proteomics data with genomics data.

Dr. Mallick’s lab at Stanford University (previously, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UCLA, and USC) led the development of the ProteoWizard Toolkit, a modular and expandable collection of open-source, cross-platform tools and software development frameworks. From its initial conception, ProteoWizard aimed to help reduce the barriers to developing and deploying robust, easy-to-use proteomics data analysis tools that could operate transparently on any data from any instrument. Working closely with research labs around the world, particularly the MacCoss and Tabb labs, and all the major instrument vendors, ProteoWizard became the reference implementation of the community data standards that today ubiquitously enable data sharing across the field and the first tool that could read all major vendor formats. Outside of his work on ProteoWizard, Dr. Mallick and his lab have also contributed to the discovery of cancer biomarkers and mechanisms, novel methods for multi-omic data integration, and advances in machine learning.

“Working side-by-side with Parag since we founded Nautilus, I’ve witnessed firsthand his incredible personal commitment and contributions to computational proteomics,” said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. “His work is key to unlocking the potential of the proteome and delivering breakthroughs across fundamental science.”

Dr. Mallick will formally receive the award and present a lecture at the 20th Annual US HUPO conference taking place March 9-13, 2024 in Portland, Oregon.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

