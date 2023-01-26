Proteomics company opens new office in Southern California to facilitate ongoing research and team growth aimed at unlocking the potential of the proteome

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the opening of its new office space at University Town Center in San Diego, California. The initial 7,000-square-foot space will house Nautilus’ San Diego workforce including mechanical engineering, reagent development, software engineering, and bioinformatics, with the ability to expand further as it grows.

The expansion of Nautilus’ footprint into one of the largest biotechnology and pharmaceutical hubs in the country capitalizes on the company’s growing scientific and business momentum. The state-of-the-art facilities feature laboratory and office space that increases Nautilus’ capacity for research and development, engineering, software development, and other key functions that will enable the company to further develop its single-molecule proteomics platform.

“We are excited to establish a third location for our growing team, extending beyond Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area into another of the world’s top biotech communities,” said Nick Nelson, SVP and Chief Business Officer at Nautilus. “This latest expansion reflects our commitment to building a robust business and scientific community dedicated to understanding the human proteome to help fundamentally revolutionize health and medicine.”

Mr. Nelson serves as the most senior member of Nautilus’ local workforce, bringing more than a decade of leadership in San Diego’s life science tools and diagnostics markets. He is joined by fellow longtime San Diego biotechnology executive Ken Kuhn, Ph.D., Vice President of Reagent and Platform Development at Nautilus, who will help build out the company’s team in the region as well as at its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California.

Nautilus is developing a next-generation protein analysis platform with the potential to comprehensively measure the proteome at the single-molecule level. The company recently announced a research collaboration with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), adding to its existing partners Genentech, Amgen, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle and its research and development headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nautilus’ expectations regarding the company’s business operations, financial performance and results of operations; expectations with respect to the suitability of the Nautilus product platform to investigate proteins and proteoforms; and expectations with respect to the functionality and performance of Nautilus’ product platform, its potential impact on pharmaceutical development and drug discovery. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the development of Nautilus’ products and target markets and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy of Nautilus’ assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus’ product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if our development efforts are successful, our product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus’ scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, we may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. We cannot provide any guarantee or assurance with respect to the outcome of our development, collaboration, and commercialization initiatives or with respect to their associated timelines. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the information under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC as well as in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

